Senior Adviser, Governance and Risk

$102,637 - $124,183 (plus superannuation)

Ongoing

Usual hours of work: Full Time (flexibility may be available)

Usual work location: Milton House, 21-25 Flinders Lane, Melbourne (flexibility is available)

The Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions (DJPR) was established to ensure Victoria's strong economic performance by growing industries and regions. Here at DJPR, we're making sure Victoria's economy benefits all Victorians by creating more jobs for more people, building thriving places and regions and nurturing inclusive communities.

The position of Senior Adviser forms a part of the Corporate Strategy branch within the Corporate Services group.

The Corporate Strategy Branch is responsible for strengthening performance, governance, planning and accountability across the department and the broader portfolio; enabling transparency and oversight through improved engagement with business areas, central and portfolio agencies and external review functions and supporting a healthy workplace with a positive and values-lived culture.

Reporting to the Assistant Director, Risk Resilience and Insurance, you will be responsible for implementing and improving the department's risk and portfolio governance frameworks, and contributing to integrated planning and governance priorities.

The role provides strategic advisory services to key decision makers and helps drive accountability and a positive risk culture across the department. Being a strong collaborator, adviser and problem solver, you will deliver solutions across diverse strategic and operational contexts, engaging with stakeholders at all levels DJPR's portfolios to implement effective governance and risk management practices.

The key accountabilities of the role are:

Provide advanced advice, analysis and deliver projects across range of activities associated with the delivery of the portfolio governance framework driving leading practices to support the Secretary implement their portfolio governance responsibilities under the Public Administration Act 2004;

Deliver the department's risk management program, developing and implementing contemporary risk management practices that support a positive risk culture, aligned with the VGRMF, and support effective delivery of the department's functions to achieve intended outcomes.

Contribute to a range of integrated planning and governance projects and activities to embed effective governance and risk frameworks.

Provide risk management and portfolio governance advisory services to departmental staff and stakeholders, including facilitating strategic risk processes and workshops in collaboration with DJPR's business areas and the Senior Adviser Risk.

Develop and maintain positive, productive relationships and work collaboratively with team members and internal and external stakeholders to effectively design and deliver risk and governance activities and projects.

Oversee administration, maintenance and reporting requirements of key departmental risk and governance systems and associated tools.

For a confidential discussion, please call Hisham Moustafa, Assistant Director Risk Resilience and Insurance on 0419 894 021.

Applicants will be required to comply with the Department of Jobs, Precincts and Region's (department's) COVID-19 Vaccination requirements, in line with the Chief Health Officer (CHO) Directions and any other legislative requirements, directions, policies or procedures, including but not limited to any requirement to provide evidence of vaccination status.

Successful candidates will be required to undergo a National Police Records Check prior to commencing employment with the Department. For further information on the position, please refer to the attached position description.

How to Apply

Please click the ‘Apply Now' button. As part of the application process, you will need to provide a copy of your resume and a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria outlined in the position description.

Applications close at midnight on 5 January 2022.