Technical Assistant

$53,946 – $69,276 (Plus Superannuation)

Fixed Term until 30 June 2023

Usual hours of work: Full Time (flexibility may be available)

Usual work location: Ellinbank (flexibility may be available)

This is a prioritised position for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in accordance with the Special Measures provision of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010 (Vic). Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply and will be given priority consideration for this role.

The Technical Assistant is primarily required to assist with the implementation of specialised experimental work, including a suite of destructive and non-destructive pasture measurements, animal management and supplementary feeding, methane measurements, preparing specific pasture allocations and diets for experimental herds, implement complex sampling protocols and data collection, and sample preparation according to specific criteria. The appointee will be required to use and test innovative technologies that have applicability for the Agricultural sector. The appointee will also be expected to manage and maintain equipment, supplies, and other resources, and will also be required to supervise and train casual staff in aspects associated with research and innovation activities, dairy farm activities, field work and sample preparation. The applicant will need to be flexible and be willing to assist other work groups located at Ellinbank and elsewhere with research and innovation activities.

You will enjoy flexible working arrangements and undertake a wide variety of work across the branch.

Additional Information

The Agriculture Victoria Research Branch represents DJPR's agricultural research and development function. The Agriculture Research Branch provides a discipline-based science and technology delivery function in the following areas: a) Genomics and Cellular Sciences; b) Microbial Sciences, Pests and Diseases; c) Plant Sciences; d) Plant Production Sciences; e) Animal Production Sciences; and f) Agriculture Resources Sciences.

For a confidential discussion, please contact Joe Jacobs, Research Director – Animal Production Sciences on 0427 947 692.

Successful candidates will be required to undergo a National Police Records Check prior to commencing employment with the Department.

For further information on the position, please refer to the attached position description.

How to Apply

Please click the ‘Apply Now' button. As part of the application process, you will need to provide a copy of your resume and a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria outlined in the position description.

Applications close at midnight on 1 September 2021.