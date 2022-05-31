Executive Assistant and Group Coordinator

$88,955 - $100,930 (Plus Superannuation)

Ongoing

Usual hours of work: Full Time (flexibility may be available)

Usual Work Location: Melbourne CBD

This is a prioritised position for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in accordance with the Special Measures provision of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010 (Vic). Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are strongly encouraged to apply and will be given priority consideration for this role.

Reporting to the Associate Deputy Secretary of Aboriginal Economic Development (AED), you will manage the office of the Associate Deputy Secretary, AED on a day-today basis. Accountable for planning and implementing priorities and deliverables across the branch, the position requires you to have experience (and/or strong aptitude) in the provision of high-level support to senior executives and well-developed organisational, communication, finance and planning skills.

The key accountabilities of the role include:

Manage the day-to-day business processes of the Associate Deputy Secretary.

Manage the smooth operation of the Associate Deputy Secretary's office and provide administrative, corporate, finance and budget support.

Build and maintain productive relationships with a wide range of stakeholders and partners.

Prepare clear and concise emails, memoranda, correspondence and other documentation.

Coordinate management team meetings, stakeholder meetings and other key Associate Deputy Secretary's events.

Support the delivery of a range of whole-of- branch and divisional projects, events, activities and reports; and support the implementation of continuous improvement initiatives across the branch.

To be successful in this role, you will have proven ability to effectively manage and support departmental executive functions as well as experience in working with a diverse range of stakeholders both internal and external to the Department. If you possess well-developed organisational, planning and written skills along with an understanding and practical knowledge of government policies, processes and business systems and government accountability requirements, then this could be the position for you.

The position of Executive Assistant and Group Coordinator forms a part of the Aboriginal Economic Development Group.

The AED Group leads work across the Department to support Aboriginal self-determination through employment and economic development. To this end, it is tasked with the implementation of the new VAEES. The AED also leads on the development of the Department's engagement strategy with Aboriginal communities through VAEEC.

For a confidential discussion, please call Emilio Roberts, Manager, Economic Development and Industry on 0438 820 158.

Successful candidates will be required to undergo a National Police Records Check prior to commencing employment with the Department.

For further information on the position, please refer to the attached position description.

How to Apply

Please click the ‘Apply Now' button. As part of the application process, you will need to provide a copy of your resume and a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria outlined in the position description.

Applications close at midnight on 14 June 2022.