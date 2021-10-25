Senior Project Officer, Business Precincts

$102,637 - $124,183 (Plus Superannuation)

Fixed Term until 30 April 2022

Usual hours of work: Full Time (flexibility may be available)

Usual work location: 1 Spring Street, Melbourne (flexibility may be available)

The position of Senior Project Officer, Business Precincts forms a part of the Precinct Planning & Coordination branch within the Jobs, Innovation and Business Engagement (JIBE) group. The Precinct Planning and Coordination Unit leads the development of vibrant, distinctive and innovative precincts and National Employment and Innovation Clusters (NEICs). The Unit has a vital role in supporting Victoria's COVID-19 economic recovery efforts through place-based delivery.

The Senior Project Officer, Business Precincts is responsible for developing and delivering innovative solutions to maximise the potential of Business Precincts and the National Employment and Innovation Clusters (NEICs). With a key focus on innovation, systems thinking and strong relationships with industry, partner agencies and key stakeholders, the Senior Project Officer leads evidence-based research to support the planning, investment and delivery of jobs, housing, services and infrastructure in the Business Precincts that meets whole of government requirements and community expectations.

The key accountabilities of the role will include:

Support the precinct planning for Business Precincts including their interaction with major projects including the Suburban Rail Loop.

Develop and deliver innovative solutions to support the planning, investment and delivery of housing, jobs, services and infrastructure in Business Precincts.

Develop high quality briefings, correspondence, and advice for Ministers and senior officials; engage with policy development across government and its application to Business Precincts; and contribute to effective project performance monitoring and continuous improvement processes in relation to government policies, objectives, priorities and reporting requirements.

Develop and maintain relationships with key internal and external stakeholders to ensure implementation of the work program considers whole of government requirements and meets community expectations.

Build strategic partnerships with government, industry and community stakeholders to inform the design and development of the Business Precincts.

Actively contribute to the development of a positive and high-performing team culture, including by identifying and implementing opportunities to improve teamwork practices.

For a confidential discussion, please call Damian Dewar, Director, Business Precincts on 0409 240 369.

Successful candidates will be required to undergo a National Police Records Check prior to commencing employment with the Department.

For further information on the position, please refer to the attached position description.

How to Apply

Please click the ‘Apply Now' button. As part of the application process, you will need to provide a copy of your resume and a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria outlined in the position description.

Applications close at midnight on 11 November 2021.