Manager, Aboriginal Programs

$124,033 - $165,983 (Plus Superannuation)

Fixed Term – until 30 June 2023

Usual hours of work: Full Time (flexibility may be available)

Usual work location: 121 Exhibition Street, Melbourne CBD (flexibility may be available)

ONLY ABORIGINAL AND TORRES STRAIT ISLANDER PEOPLE ARE ELIGIBLE TO APPLY AS THIS POSITION IS EXEMPT UNDER THE SPECIAL MEASURES PROVISION OF S12(1) OF THE EQUAL OPPORTUNITY ACT (VIC).

The position of Manager, Aboriginal Programs, forms a part of the Sport, Recreation and Racing branch within the Creative, Sport and Visitor Economy Group. Sport, Recreation and Racing (SRR) is comprised of Sport and Recreation Victoria (SRV) and the Office of Racing. SRV aims to create greater sport and active recreation participation opportunities for all Victorians in order to maximise economic, social and health benefits and enhance Victoria's liveability. The Office of Racing administers racing legislation, supports and implements the government's racing policy objectives and facilitates the ongoing relationship between the government and stakeholders within the racing industry. The Office of Racing supports the Minister for Racing.

The Manager, Aboriginal Programs, will lead a small team to develop a range of initiatives to support Aboriginal Victorians to participate in sport and active recreation opportunities. The team works with Aboriginal community organisations, community members, state sport and recreation organisations, regional sports assemblies, government departments and other key stakeholders to improve access and participation outcomes in sport and recreation activities for Aboriginal communities across Victoria.

Key accountabilities:

Provide strong leadership and support to the Aboriginal Programs Team to achieve increased access to and maximise participation outcomes of Aboriginal communities through sport and active recreation. Strategically lead and project manage the effective delivery of sport and recreation, Aboriginal policy initiatives, programs and projects including program evaluation to measure impact. Provide high level advice to internal and external stakeholders and prepare and present detailed reports, ministerial briefs, cabinet and agency submissions on complex matters.

The role requires strong leadership and project management skills, highly developed conceptual and analytical skills, a strong policy and strategic mind, excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, and a flair for innovation.

For a confidential discussion, please contact Michelle Williams, Group Manager, Participation, on 0448 560 102 or michelle.williams@sport.vic.gov.au.

Successful candidates will be required to undergo a National Police Records Check prior to commencing employment with the Department. For further information on the position, please refer to the attached position description.

How to Apply

Please click the ‘Apply Now' button. As part of the application process, you will need to provide a copy of your resume and a cover letter addressing the key selection criteria outlined in the position description.

Applications close at midnight on 23 August 2021.