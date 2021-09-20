Diversity and Inclusion Advisor

$88,955 - $100,930 (Plus Superannuation)

Ongoing

Usual hours of work: Full Time (flexibility may be available)

Usual work location: 1 Spring Street Melbourne (flexibility may be available)

ONLY ABORIGINAL AND TORRES STRAIT ISLANDER PEOPLE ARE ELIGIBLE TO APPLY AS THIS POSITION IS EXEMPT UNDER THE SPECIAL MEASURES PROVISION OF S12(1) OF THE EQUAL OPPORTUNITY ACT 2010 (VIC).

The Department of Jobs, Precincts and Regions (DJPR) was established to ensure Victoria's strong economic performance by growing industries and regions. The department supports a range of diverse portfolios and operates across metropolitan, regional and international offices.

This exciting new position will take a lead role in coordinating and implementing projects, programs and action plans to support a diverse, inclusive and high performing culture. As a valued member of the Diversity and Inclusion team, key stakeholders will include Corporate Services colleagues, managers and team members from a diverse range of backgrounds and staff-led diversity networks.

The successful applicant will demonstrate sound collaboration, project delivery, and communication skills, with a clear understanding of inclusion principles and the experiences of diverse groups in the workplace. In addition, you will possess an all-round can-do attitude, with the ability to prioritise and adapt to achieve inclusion outcomes while meeting diverse stakeholder needs.

The key accountabilities of the role will include:

Coordinate and implement a range of priority diversity and inclusion projects, programs and action plans, with potential focus areas including: multicultural diversity, LGBTIQ inclusion, Aboriginal employment, disability access and inclusion, youth and mature age employment.

Manage project deliverables, communications, evaluation and reporting for nominated projects including diversity events, programs and training in line with branch and corporate requirements and timeframes.

Conduct research, environmental scanning, analysis of data and information, and use knowledge of organisational processes and culture to inform the implementation of projects and programs.

Provide advice and support to DJPR staff and managers on diversity programs, policies and processes that is responsive to both the department's strategic direction and stakeholder needs.

Prepare and contribute to well informed, accurate and timely reports, briefs, correspondence and presentations for a variety of audiences, including DJPR staff and leaders.

Develop and maintain collaborative working relationships with a range of stakeholders, including DJPR and VPS colleagues and staff-led diversity networks, to facilitate improvements in diversity and inclusion.

For a confidential discussion, please call Katrina Carlton – Principal Advisor, Diversity and Inclusion on 0430 527 847 / katrina.carlton@ecodev.vic.gov.au

Successful candidates will be required to undergo a National Police Records Check prior to commencing employment with the Department.

For further information on the position, please refer to the attached position description.

How to Apply

Please click the ‘Apply Now' button. As part of the application process, you will need to provide a copy of your resume and a cover letter.

Applications close at midnight on 10 October 2021.