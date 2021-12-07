About the opportunity

RPV, MTIA is seeking to engage a Senior Advisor, Cultural Heritage Community Engagement. The role will support the Land, Planning & Environment team in providing high-quality strategic advice for the delivery of the rail infrastructure projects delivered by RPV, including the Metro Tunnel Project, Regional Rail Revival, Melbourne Airport Rail, Geelong Fast Rail and the Western Rail Plan. This role will require an ability to provide specialist advice regarding Indigenous community engagement as well as the ability to build positive relationships with key stakeholders from a diverse range of community groups and to lead the coordination and engagement activities associated with the cultural heritage management process. In this role you will work closely with relevant community groups and other stakeholders to identify opportunities, as well as develop and implement strategy.

About you

To be successful in this role you will:

Be experienced in managing cultural heritage issues and stakeholder relations

Identify opportunities and risks, and have the ability to identify innovative solutions to complex problems

Have the capacity to build positive relationships with key stakeholders within private sector organisations and members of the public including Indigenous communities

Hold a Tertiary (or higher) qualification in planning, environment, archaeology or cultural heritage or a related discipline

Need to be Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander. This is a special measure under section 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010 (Vic)

Why join us?

An emphasis on work / life balance

High-performing team environment

Equal opportunity employer

Personal & Professional development opportunities

Committed to safety & wellbeing

Training & development opportunities

How to apply

Please include a Cover Letter, CV and response to Key Selection Criteria. We want to know why you want to work for Rail Projects Victoria, why you are interested in the role, and, taking into account the Key Selection Criteria as a whole, how your skills, knowledge, experience and qualifications are applicable to the role.

For a confidential discussion, please contact Bettina Monello, HR Advisor at RPV-HR@railprojects.vic.gov.au.

Applications close 11:59 pm - Sunday 16 January 2021.