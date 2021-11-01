Aboriginal Community Engagement Officer

Ongoing full-time position based in Mildura

Unique opportunity to support and enhance VLA's services to Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander communities of Victoria

Salary commensurate with experience, range: $72,717 - $94,100 plus superannuation, salary packaging benefits, ceremonial leave and access to our First Nations Staff Network



About the role:

This is a specialist, non-legal role predominantly focused on civil and family law needs with client support, community engagement and empowering people through knowledge. At times, the ACE Officer may be required to assist in the often complex nature of intersecting criminal, family and civil legal needs of an Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander client and assist them to access tailored support and legal help.

You will work collaboratively with VLA staff in the Mallee region to support Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander clients and community to access services, including client liaison and warm referrals to appropriate support agencies. You will also promote the services of VLA and legal assistance providers through various stakeholder engagement activities.

About you:

You will have extensive knowledge of Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander communities in Victoria, including an awareness of the social, demographic, economic, health and housing issues that inhibit access to justice and of appropriate services. You will be a respected member of Community with the ability to form productive relationships, influence change and respectfully persevere when faced with resistance and times of challenges.

You will have high level interpersonal skills with the capacity to consistently adapt your approach based on client's needs, identify clients at risk and offer appropriate tailored solutions within the boundaries of your role. You will have sound judgement with a history of working with vulnerable clients and the knowledge to make appropriate referrals that best meet the needs of clients.

VLA considers that being an Aboriginal and/or a Torres Strait Islander person is a genuine occupational requirement for this position under the Section 12 Special Measures of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010 (Vic).

About Victoria Legal Aid:

Our vision is for a fair and just society where rights and responsibilities are upheld. With over 800 staff employed in 15 offices across Victoria, we help people with their legal problems by providing information, advice and education with a focus on the prevention and early resolution of legal problems. We also provide legal representation to those who need it most.

Employee benefits:

We offer attractive employment benefits including salary packaging (making part of your salary tax-free), flexible working arrangements under a hybrid work model, family friendly policies and opportunities for professional development. Whilst the work is challenging, you will be rewarded with a culture that is focused on achieving quality outcomes for disadvantaged Victorians.

How to apply:

Submit a current resume and completed candidate application form (listed within the file attachments as a Word document). You must complete the candidate application form to be considered for this role, separate responses to the KSC outlined in the position description are not required. Please also include the contact details of two referees.

VLA employees are required to comply with the directions of the Victorian Chief Health Officer and therefore must be vaccinated against COVID-19. It is also a requirement that staff attend for office-based days at their primary work location. In line with this requirement, interstate applications will be considered only where the candidate is able and willing to relocate to Victoria, unless part of a border community.

For further information review the attached position description or contact Heidi Deason, Manager on (03) 5055 4010.

No agency applications will be accepted.

Applications close by 11.59pm on Monday, 15 November 2021.