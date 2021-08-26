Ongoing and maximum term opportunities

Flexible working arrangements - full time and part time

Salary commensurate with experience, range: $52,939 - $71,996 plus superannuation and salary packaging

About the role:

Our Shepparton office is seeking experienced and motivated Legal Assistants who are interested in a career at Victoria legal Aid and who want to contribute to improving the lives of disadvantaged Victorians.

As a legal assistant, you will play an important role in supporting the delivery of our client services. You will triage client queries at court and in the office, as well as provide information and referrals to the public, legal practitioners and other community services. Working as part of a team, you will provide legal administrative support to our lawyers including client data entry, file management, preparation of legal documents and some roles will also include front-desk reception duties.

About you:

You will have experience in providing administrative support, ideally gained within a legal environment. You will have a strong client service focus to professionally support our clients with care and empathy.

To be successful in this role, you will enjoy the day-to-day challenges of working in a fast paced and high-pressure environment and have sound problem solving skills to support client needs. You will be a committed team member and be willing to contribute to the promotion of our vision and values.

About Victoria Legal Aid:

Our vision is for a fair and just society where rights and responsibilities are upheld. With over 900 staff employed in 15 offices across Victoria, we help people with their legal problems by providing information, advice and education with a focus on the prevention and early resolution of legal problems. We also provide legal representation to those who need it most.

Employee benefits:

We offer attractive employment benefits including salary packaging (making part of your salary tax-free), flexible working arrangements, family friendly policies and opportunities for professional development. Whilst the work is challenging, you will be rewarded with a culture that is focused on achieving quality outcomes for disadvantaged Victorians.

How to apply:

Please submit a current resume and completed candidate application form (listed within the file attachments as a word document). You must complete the candidate application form to be considered for this role, separate responses to the KSC outlined in the position description are not required. Please also include the contact details of two referees.

To protect your safety and the health and safety of our staff, interviews for this role may take place online. If shortlisted for an interview you will be provided with further information about the process.

For further information review the attached position description or contact Elyse Lobe, Administrative Services Manager on (03) 5823 6200.

No agency applications will be accepted.

Applications close by 11.59pm on Thursday, 9 September 2021.