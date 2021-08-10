ASSISTANT CURATOR

ACMI is the museum of screen culture. Navigate the universe of film, TV, videogames and art with us. ACMI celebrates the wonder and power of the world's most democratic artform – fostering the next generation of makers, players and watchers. ACMI's vibrant calendar of exhibitions, screenings, commissions, festivals, and industry and education programs explore the stories, technologies and artists that create our shared screen culture.

We have an exciting full-time fixed term role until June 2023 for an Assistant Curator to support our Curatorial Team with all aspects of exhibitions and projects. The role includes researching to develop content for exhibitions and events, coordination of proposals for evaluation, exhibition delivery, preparing written content, gallery talks and tours, preparing and maintaining documentation, archiving and artist liaison. Reporting to the Senior Curator you will liaise with a range of internal teams and external stakeholders in the delivery of ACMI's exhibition and touring programme.

Our ideal team member will have a thorough knowledge of moving image history and contemporary practice across areas such as cinema, video games, television, animation, video art and digital culture. You will have strong communication skills with a demonstrated ability to liaise with a wide range of stakeholders and achieve successful outcomes, together with project co‑ordination skills. Experienced in exhibition curation with excellent research, writing and proofreading skills you will be highly organised and be able to collate a disparate range of information and materials into accessible and efficient systems.

If successful you can expect to become part of a talented, committed and creative team of people with a passion for screen culture. This Grade 3 role is offered as a full time fixed term role until June 2023 with a starting salary of $68,884 pro rata salary plus super.

To apply, follow the online application process and submit your resume and a cover letter detailing why you are interested in the role (no more than one page please).

Applications close: Wednesday, 18 August 2021 at 11:59pm

Please note interviews will be held on Monday 23 August 2021.

ACMI is a child safe workplace and actively promotes the safety, wellbeing and inclusion of all children from all backgrounds. ACMI is an equal opportunity employer, committed to building an inclusive workplace that supports diverse thinking and innovation. ACMI encourages applications from First Nations People, people of culturally diverse backgrounds, people with disabilities, and people from the LGBTIQA+ community. If you need assistance or an accommodation due to a disability, please contact us at recruitment@acmi.net.au or 03 8663 2200.