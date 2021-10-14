Business Support Officer

About the role

In the lead up to the 2022 State election we will be recruiting, training and supporting up to 70 casual Democracy Ambassadors to deliver enrolment and voting information sessions to the VEC's priority communities which include:

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples

people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds

people experiencing homelessness

people who are in prison

people with disabilities

young people.

Reporting directly to the Education and Inclusion Team Leader, you will play a key administrative role in supporting the team to deliver the Democracy Ambassador program. You will also provide general day to day administrative support functions across the team.

You will be responsible for:

providing administrative support for the Democracy Ambassador program including preparation of procedural documentation, communications, payroll support and processing of financial claims.

providing logistical support for the implementation of the Democracy Ambassador program, including coordination of interviews, training, venue bookings and catering.

liaising between team members, Democracy Ambassadors and other relevant stakeholders as required.

day to day management of a variety of team tasks including meeting administration, oversight of team invoicing and record keeping activities, publication of internal communications and more.

What you'll bring to the role

You will offer:

demonstrated previous experience working in an administrative support role.

demonstrated experience in working with members of one or more of the VEC's priority communities (as outlined above and in section 2 of the position description).

strong organisational, time management and problem-solving skills with the ability to manage competing priorities.

outstanding communication skills, both written and verbal.

excellent IT capabilities, particularly in the MS Office Suite.

The VEC's core values drive the way we work to achieve our vision. We are looking for somebody who can model our five values of: Independence, Accountability, Respect, Collaboration and Innovation.

How to apply

All applicants must submit:

a current CV and

a separate document with responses to Key Selection Criteria (KSC) 4.2, 4.4 and 4.6 as listed in the position description. For guidance on how to respond to the KSC, please visit https://careers.vic.gov.au/how-to-reply-to-selection-criteria

Applications should be lodged online via the Apply Now button. The VEC can only accept applications lodged via Victorian Government Careers website.

Applications close at 11:59pm on 29 October 2021.

The VEC is an equal opportunity employer*. We highly encourage Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people with disabilities and culturally and linguistically diverse people to apply. As a ‘Child Safe' organisation the VEC is also committed to the health, wellbeing and safety of children and young people. This commitment is taken seriously, and all employees are expected to be aware of and comply with this commitment. Successful applicants will be required to satisfy character clearance requirements, including but not limited to national police check and working with children check.

* In accordance with Section 17A of the Electoral Act 2002, the VEC may ask applicants for disclosure of specific political activities that could compromise the perceived independence of the organisation. Please read the Disclosure of Political Activities Fact Sheet before applying.