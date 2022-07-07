Senior Lawyer, Lotjpa Independent Legal Service

Full time maximum term position until June 2024

Salary commensurate with experience, range: $95,043 - $118,801 + super

Attractive employee benefits

About the role:

In this role, you will work within the Lotjpa Independent Legal Service (Victoria) to provide accurate, responsive and high-quality assessment and support to assist First Nations people who wish to tell their story to the Yoorrook Justice Commission.

You will provide timely legal information, advice, and referrals to First Nations people via the phone, email and in person; contribute to the creation of legal information resources and outreach to communities with an interest in the Yoorrook Justice Commission; and build essential relationships with stakeholders, including Yoorrook Engagement officers, Victorian Aboriginal Legal Service (VALS) and Lotjpa staff.

This is a key role in assisting First Nations peoples from across Victoria who wish to access an essential avenue for truth telling, and a unique opportunity to apply yourself to a challenging but impactful role.

About you:

You are an experienced lawyer with a keen understanding of the issues affecting First Nations Peoples and the demonstrated ability to effectively communicate and establish trusted relationships with First Nations communities and individuals. You apply a trauma informed approach to your practice and use this, along with your high-level diagnostic and problem-solving skills to address client needs and provide the best possible service in a high-pressure legal setting.

Crucial to your success will be your demonstrated leadership skills, community engagement experience and ability to build effective and trusted relationships with the clients and communities you serve.

About Lotjpa:

Lotjpa Independent Legal Service offers free, confidential and culturally safe legal advice and support to First Peoples who want to share their truth with the Yoorrook Justice Commission. Lotjpa is independent from the Commission and is operated by VLA and VALS.

About VLA:

Our vision is for a fair and just society where rights and responsibilities are upheld. With 1000+ staff employed in 15 offices across Victoria, we help people with their legal problems by providing information, advice and education with a focus on the prevention and early resolution of legal problems. We also provide legal representation to those who need it most.

Employee benefits:

We offer attractive employment benefits including salary packaging, flexible working arrangements under a hybrid work model, family friendly policies and opportunities for professional development. Whilst the work is challenging, you will be rewarded with a culture that is focused on achieving quality outcomes for disadvantaged Victorians.

How to apply:

To be considered for this role, please submit a current resume and completed candidate application form (see file attachments).

VLA employees are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. It is also a requirement that staff attend for office-based days at their primary work location. In line with this requirement, interstate applications will be considered only where the candidate is able and willing to relocate to Victoria, unless part of a border community.

VLA is committed to putting the safety and wellbeing of children first.

For further information review the attached position description or contact Jon Cina, Associate Director Access & Equity on 04 0836 2120

No agency applications accepted

Applications close 11.59pm, Sunday 17 July 2022