Aboriginal Inclusion Project Officer

Reporting directly to the Team Leader Education and Inclusion, you will be responsible for supporting our team's Aboriginal Inclusion Officer in delivering projects within the VEC's Aboriginal Engagement Plan, providing support to the VEC's Aboriginal Advisory Group and delivering electoral education initiatives to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities across Victoria.

You will also support our team's Out of Home Community Specialist to deliver projects within the Out of Home Action Plan, including working with the Victorian prison population and people experiencing homelessness.

During significant electoral events, such as the 2022 State election, you will assist the VEC Education and Inclusion team members to deliver electoral services across all our priority communities.

What you'll bring to the role

This role is an opportunity to apply your understanding of the issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and experience liaising sensitively and effectively with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, communities, and organisations. You will also bring:

demonstrated effective communication skills and confidence in presenting to internal and external groups

high level organisational skills and ability to work independently

high level administration and writing skills, including appropriate experience managing databases, coordinating meetings, writing project summaries, articles, and other resources.

The VEC's core values drive the way we work to achieve our vision. We are looking for somebody who can model our five values of: Independence, Accountability, Respect, Collaboration and Innovation.

How to apply

Only Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply as this position is exempt under the special measures provision of s12(1) of the Equal Opportunity Act (Vic).

All applicants must submit:

a current CV and

a separate document with responses to Key Selection Criteria (KSC) 4.1, 4.2 and 4.4 as listed in the position description. For guidance on how to respond to the KSC, please visit https://careers.vic.gov.au/how-to-reply-to-selection-criteria

Applications should be lodged online via the Apply Now button. The VEC can only accept applications lodged via Victorian Government Careers website.

Applications close at 11:59pm on 29 October 2021.

The VEC is an equal opportunity employer*. We highly encourage Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people with disabilities and culturally and linguistically diverse people to apply. As a ‘Child Safe' organisation the VEC is also committed to the health, wellbeing and safety of children and young people. This commitment is taken seriously, and all employees are expected to be aware of and comply with this commitment. Successful applicants will be required to satisfy character clearance requirements, including but not limited to national police check and working with children check.

* In accordance with Section 17A of the Electoral Act 2002, the VEC may ask applicants for disclosure of specific political activities that could compromise the perceived independence of the organisation. Please read the Disclosure of Political Activities Fact Sheet before applying.