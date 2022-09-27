ACMI is Australia's national museum of screen culture. Based in Melbourne/*Naarm, it is a place for our communities to navigate the universe of film, TV, videogames and art with us. ACMI celebrates the wonder and power of the screen culture – fostering the next generation of makers, players and watchers. ACMI's vibrant calendar of exhibitions, screenings, commissions, festivals, and industry and education programs – both in-venue and online – explore the stories, technologies and creators that make our shared screen culture.

ACMI has an opportunity for you to join our Video Team as a Video Content Designer on a part time fixed term basis. The Video Team creates an exciting range of moving image content across the Museum to a very high standard, with a great range of everchanging subject matter. Projects include TVC's and cinema ads for major exhibitions, short social media videos, artist interviews, film season trailers and multiscreen exhibition installation content. In this role you will produce exceptional moving image solutions addressing ACMI's marketing, programming, social media content and exhibition needs. Collaborating and liaising with stakeholders you will produce short form moving image content for multiple platforms across online, broadcast, cinema and exhibition environments.

Our ideal team member will have experience in video production and postproduction including shooting, editing, colour grading and soundtrack selection. You will have a strong sense of motion with a knack for sophisticated edits cut to great music and the ability to apply ACMI's visual identity and style guides to video productions. A skilled relationship builder, your excellent communication skills enable you to translate communication and education needs into moving image outcomes. With a demonstrated ability to prioritise activities you enjoy working collaboratively, independently and taking creative direction.

If successful you can expect to become part of a talented, committed and creative team of people with a passion for screen culture. This Grade 3.2 role is offered on a part time fixed term basis (0.5 FTE until 30 June 2023) with a salary range of $82,101-$88,336 pro rata, depending on experience, plus allowances and super.

To apply follow the online application process, submit your resume including a link to your showreel at the start of your resume.

Applications close: Sunday 9 October 2022 at 11:59pm.

Please note interviews will be held on Friday 14 October 2022.

ACMI is a child safe workplace and actively promotes the safety, wellbeing and inclusion of all children from all backgrounds. ACMI is an equal opportunity employer, committed to building an inclusive workplace that supports diverse thinking and innovation. ACMI encourages applications from First Nations People, people of culturally diverse backgrounds, people with disabilities, people from the LGBTIQA+ community and all sectors of the community. Please contact us at peopleandculture@acmi.net.au or 03 8663 2200 to discuss making adjustments to the recruitment process for your accessibility requirements. Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

*Naarm is the traditional Aboriginal name for Melbourne which encompasses the traditional lands of the Kulin Nation, a collective of five Aboriginal language groups, the Wurundjeri, Boon Wurrung, Wathaurrung, Taungurung and Dja Dja Wurrung.