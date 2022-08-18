ACMI is Australia's national museum of screen culture. Based in Naarm/Melbourne, it is a place for our communities to navigate the universe of film, TV, videogames and art with us. ACMI celebrates the wonder and power of the screen culture – fostering the next generation of makers, players and watchers. ACMI's vibrant calendar of exhibitions, screenings, commissions, festivals, and industry and education programs – both in-venue and online – explore the stories, technologies and creators that make our shared screen culture.

This is an amazing opportunity for you to join ACMI and lead the conception and delivery of creative programming as our Executive Director of Programming. Reporting to the Director/CEO, and joining ACMI's Senior Executive Team, this newly designed role is offered on a full-time fixed term basis (3 years). The role leads our Curatorial & Programming Division to ensure a compelling year-round program which anticipates, responds to, reflects, and succeeds in attracting increasingly diverse audiences locally and internationally. You will be responsible for delivering a unique and distinctive ACMI-wide program generating significant revenue from broadly popular programs to allow the development and support of more experimental and specialist initiatives. You will also focus on developing and implementing a long term strategic approach to program activity, ensuring optimal artistic, operational, financial and community outcomes which place ACMI central to the creative industries ecology at the city, state and national level.

Our ideal team member will have a degree or equivalent experience in the creative industries. You understand and are excited by today's critical issues in digital and technology-led creative practices, emergent forms and delivery methods, and approaches to innovation. You will be an experienced leader with a successful track record of guiding teams to deliver cohesive cross functional programming. With a deep understanding of the contribution publicly funded arts/creative industries make to contemporary society, you will be a skilled relationship builder and stakeholder manager. With strong organisational and project management skills, you will be able to confidently prioritise activities, managing competing demands and deadlines. Your passion and skill for generating ideas will flow through to the ability to facilitate them from concept to reality.

If successful you can expect to become part of a talented, committed and creative team of people with a passion for screen culture, technology and media, cultural diversity, and inspiring new forms of creativity in our communities. This Senior Executive role (SES-1) role is offered on a full-time fixed term basis (3 years). The total remuneration package offered to the successful applicant will be in the range of $144,666 - $267,455 depending on experience.

To apply follow the online application process, submit your resume with a cover letter outlining why you are interested in the role (no more than two pages) and a visual portfolio of 3 key creative projects that you have led clearly showing their social, cultural and/or financial impact (no more than 10 slides).

Applications close: Monday 19 September 2022 at 11:59pm.

ACMI is a child safe workplace and actively promotes the safety, wellbeing and inclusion of all children from all backgrounds. ACMI is an equal opportunity employer, committed to building an inclusive workplace that supports diverse thinking and innovation. ACMI encourages applications from First Nations People, people of culturally diverse backgrounds, people with disabilities, people from the LGBTIQA+ community and all sectors of the community. Please contact us at peopleandculture@acmi.net.au or 03 8663 2200 to discuss making adjustments to the recruitment process for your accessibility requirements. Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.