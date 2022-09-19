Public Programs and Education Facilitator

ACMI is Australia's national museum of screen culture. Based in Melbourne/*Naarm, it is a place for our communities to navigate the universe of film, TV, videogames and art with us. ACMI celebrates the wonder and power of the screen culture – fostering the next generation of makers, players and watchers. ACMI's vibrant calendar of exhibitions, screenings, commissions, festivals, and industry and education programs – both in-venue and online – explore the stories, technologies and creators that make our shared screen culture.

Join our passionate team committed to lifelong learning and creative educational experiences as a casual Public Programs & Education Facilitator. In this role you will coordinate and deliver quality onsite and online programs, as well as research and design resources. Collaborating and liaising across ACMI teams and volunteers you will ensure effective planning, scheduling, delivery and assessment of high-quality programs.

Our ideal team member will have a proven track record of facilitating public events within an education environment and/or cultural or arts organisation. With a passion for film, digital media and/or the arts, you will have experience working with education audiences, the general public and diverse community groups. A skilled relationship builder, your excellent communication and presentation skills enable you to deliver engaging presentations. You will thrive in an environment of high visitor volumes and have a demonstrated ability to prioritise activities and manage time to meet competing demands.

If successful you can expect to become part of a talented, committed and creative team of people with a passion for screen culture. This Grade 3 role is offered on a casual basis with a casual hourly rate of $45.86 plus super and relevant allowances. The majority of work is day shifts, with occasional night and weekend work.

To apply follow the online application process, submit your resume and a brief video (4 minutes or less) introducing yourself, outlining your experience and why you're interested in the role. Please include the link for your video at the start of your resume (we recommend using the video sharing platform loom.com to create this).

Applications close: Monday 3 October 2022 at 11:59pm.

Please note interviews will be held on Tuesday 11 October 2022.

ACMI is a child safe workplace and actively promotes the safety, wellbeing and inclusion of all children from all backgrounds. ACMI is an equal opportunity employer, committed to building an inclusive workplace that supports diverse thinking and innovation. ACMI encourages applications from First Nations People, people of culturally diverse backgrounds, people with disabilities, people from the LGBTIQA+ community and all sectors of the community. Please contact us at peopleandculture@acmi.net.au or 03 8663 2200 to discuss making adjustments to the recruitment process for your accessibility requirements. Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

*Naarm is the traditional Aboriginal name for Melbourne which encompasses the traditional lands of the Kulin Nation, a collective of five Aboriginal language groups, the Wurundjeri, Boon Wurrung, Wathaurrung, Taungurung and Dja Dja Wurrung.