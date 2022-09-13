Visitor Experience Guide - Aboriginal Identified Positions

ACMI is Australia's national museum of screen culture. Based in Melbourne/*Naarm, it is a place for our communities to navigate the universe of film, TV, videogames and art with us. ACMI celebrates the wonder and power of the screen culture – fostering the next generation of makers, players and watchers. ACMI's vibrant calendar of exhibitions, screenings, commissions, festivals, and industry and education programs – both in-venue and online – explore the stories, technologies and creators that make our shared screen culture.

In late 2022, ACMI will open an exhibition that celebrates First Nations storytellers working across formats including moving image, photography and installations. This new exhibition offers an opportunity for you to join the Visitor Experience (VX) team on a casual basis. Reporting to a team of VX Supervisors, the role is responsible for creating a welcoming experience for visitors, gallery invigilation, the delivery of talks and tours and introductions to visiting groups as required. VX Guides may also be required to work in other areas of VX operations.

Our ideal team member will have experience in delivering high quality customer service and the ability to engage with a wide range of visitors about the artworks and artists on display. You will have strong communication and interpersonal skills. If you are a motivated team player, then this is the role for you. As an Aboriginal identified position, applicants must be of Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander descent.

If successful, you can expect to become part of a talented, committed and creative team of people with a passion for screen culture. This Grade 2 role is offered with a casual hourly rate of $34.95 plus super and allowances. ACMI is looking for flexible team members who are available to work weekdays, weekends and/or evenings. A current Victorian Working with Children Check is required for successful applicants.

To apply, follow the online application process and submit your resume.

Applications close: Sunday 2 October 2022 at 11:59pm.

ACMI is a child safe workplace and actively promotes the safety, wellbeing and inclusion of all children from ACMI is a child safe workplace and actively promotes the safety, wellbeing and inclusion of all children from all backgrounds. ACMI is an equal opportunity employer, committed to building an inclusive workplace that supports diverse thinking and innovation. ACMI encourages applications from First Nations People, people of culturally diverse backgrounds, people with disabilities, people from the LGBTIQA+ community and all sectors of the community. Please contact us at peopleandculture@acmi.net.au or 03 8663 2200 to discuss making adjustments to the recruitment process for your accessibility requirements. Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

*Naarm is the traditional Aboriginal name for Melbourne which encompasses the traditional lands of the Kulin Nation, a collective of five Aboriginal language groups, the Wurundjeri, Boon Wurrung, Wathaurrung, Taungurung and Dja Dja Wurrung.