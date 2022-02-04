Forest and Fire Operations Officer - Designated Aboriginal Position (Heywood)

A challenging and rewarding opportunity for those that identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander to join our operational teams in delivering forest management in Victoria's state forests and to undertake fire management and fighting activities in Victoria's national parks, state forests and protected public land. DELWP value the knowledge and contribution that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders make on country. DELWP support our aboriginal employees to connect through regional networks, and contribute, learn and achieve as part of our workforce.

Forest and Fire Operations Officers operate within workcentres and are responsible for implementing a wide range of operational tasks and fire prevention activities. The main purpose of these roles is to assist more experienced employees in a broad range of activities in order to learn and understand processes and priorities.

Positions have a strong focus on emergency response and may involve being deployed across the state for periods up to 7-days, for both emergency response and planned burning activities. These activities require a high level of fitness, as the work environment is often steep and remote from vehicles.

Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of Victorian Aboriginal cultures and societies and ability to communicate effectively with Aboriginal people is desirable.

Experience working in bushfire response or forest operations is desirable.

Understanding of application of safe work practices including awareness of regulations and codes of practice and safety documentation systems is desirable.

Applicants must hold a current manual Drivers Licence (conditions A, I & V not acceptable for employment).

This is an ongoing position. This position is located in Heywood, Victoria.

To be considered for this position, your application should include a supporting statement demonstrating that you meet the Key Selection Criteria detailed in the position description, including the Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications and capabilities sections.

For further information please refer to the attached position description.

Applications close at midnight on Monday, 21 February 2022.

Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form, a National Police Check and meet the medical and fitness requirements outlined in the position description.

Successful applicants will be required to successfully complete the DELWP General Firefighter accreditation.

This position has been approved for Australian Aboriginals and/or Torres Strait Islander People. This is a designated position under the ‘special measures' section 12 of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Only Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply for this position. Applicants will be required to provide a completed Aboriginality form.

We recognise the significant responsibility to enable self-determination, be accountable to Traditional Owners and provide opportunities to strengthen First Peoples' connection to Country. We are committed to creating a culturally safe environment, where individuals feel safe, valued, and able to celebrate their culture, and spiritual and belief systems.

For general information about Aboriginal Employment at DELWP, please contact self.determination@delwp.vic.gov.au.