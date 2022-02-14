LBE Program Officer (Native Title)

Working closely with Traditional Owner and native title groups, the Land and Built Environment Program Officer (Native Title) will support the Land and Built Environment team to deliver Native Title and Land Use Activity regimes across the Hume region. The role will be responsible for providing expert advice on the application of legislation and policy, identifying pathways for issue resolution, as well as providing an enhanced organisational awareness and understanding of native title, Aboriginal title and joint management principles and the operational processes that accompany and underpin their successful delivery.

The Program Officer will also deliver public land governance and administration services, environmental and land use information and advice and actions.

To be successful in this role, you must be able to develop and maintain strong working relationships with Traditional Owner and native title groups based on cornerstone principles of respectful and collaborative decision making. Ideally, you will also have some experience in native title and project delivery.

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

Qualification and or experience related to native title is desirable

This is a fixed term position available until 30 June 2022. The location for this position is negotiable within the Hume Region.

To be considered for this position, your application should include a supporting statement demonstrating that you meet the Key Selection Criteria detailed in the position description, including the Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications and capabilities sections.

For further information please refer to the attached position description.

Applications close at midnight on Wednesday, 16 March 2022.

*Multiple positions available: x3 vacancies currently being advertised in the Hume region*

Do you want to have the opportunity to directly contribute to DELWP's work with Traditional Owners across North East Victoria but don't think this role is quite for you? We have 2 additional vacancies in the Hume region that focus on designing and implementing new approaches to public land management with Traditional Owners. Principally, these roles focus on regional delivery of Recognition and Settlement Agreement commitments across DELWPs broad range of accountabilities.

If you would like to inquire about these roles, please contact Tom Brown on 0436 611 935 or apply through the links below.

50939908 VPSG5 Traditional Owner Agreements Senior Project Officer

50938305 VPSG4 Traditional Owner Agreements Program Officer (Part-Time)

Other relevant information:

