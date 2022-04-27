Statewide Heritage Management Coordinator

Join a team who are passionate about enabling Aboriginal Self-determination in the management of Country and the protection and enhancement of Aboriginal cultural heritage and Victoria's historic heritage. We are seeking to recruit someone with a working knowledge of the Victorian Aboriginal Heritage Act who is motivated to support the rights and interests of Victorian Traditional Owners with regard to the management of their heritage and Country.

You will join a team of land management planners who are leading the design and implementation of land management planning approaches in across the 2 million hectares of Victorian state forests. Use your knowledge of Aboriginal heritage management and work with Traditional Owners to influence the design and implementation of heritage management as part of state forest management planning in Victoria.

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

Relevant tertiary degree in archaeology, anthropology or equivalent experience in cultural heritage protection and management is required.

Experience building and maintaining successful working relationships with Aboriginal groups including Registered Aboriginal Parties and Traditional Owner Corporations is required.

Demonstrable experience in developing, enabling and implementing cultural heritage management or cultural landscapes management approaches that support Aboriginal self-determination is desirable.

This is an ongoing position.

To be considered for this position, applicants are encouraged to submit a resume and cover letter (no longer than 2 pages) summarising their skills and relevant experience.

For further information please refer to the attached position description.

Applications close at midnight on Sunday, 15 May 2022.

Other relevant information:

For this particular vacancy, priority consideration applies to Victorian Public Service (VPS) and select employees of the Victorian Public Sector who apply through the Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) jobs board platform.

Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form and a National Police Check.

To be eligible for appointment to this role, applicants will possess corresponding work rights for the advertised employment period. Appointment to an ongoing position is only available to an Australian/New Zealand citizen or an Australian Permanent Resident.

This position is classified as an “identified position” aimed at increasing employment opportunities for Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander People. The position requires an in-depth knowledge of Aboriginal culture and an ability to communicate with Aboriginal communities. Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

We recognise the significant responsibility to enable self-determination, be accountable to Traditional Owners and provide opportunities to strengthen First Peoples' connection to Country. We are committed to creating a culturally safe environment, where individuals feel safe, valued, and able to celebrate their culture, and spiritual and belief systems.

For general information about Aboriginal Employment at DELWP, please contact self.determination@delwp.vic.gov.au.