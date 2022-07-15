Senior Forest & Wildlife Officer - Audit Design & Standards

The Senior Forest and Wildlife Officer – Audit Design and Standards will design, develop and implement the auditing program within the Timber Harvesting Regulation unit to monitor compliance of the requirements of the Code of Practice for Timber Production and associated management standards and procedures.

The position will be responsible for identifying any overarching guidance materials which need to be developed for the program's operation and take the lead in preparing these standards and procedures. This position will continually improve environmental compliance in timber harvesting operations, through the audit function, and provide guidance for the team. Additionally, this position will ensure valuable information derived from any audits contributes to determining strategic and operational priorities for compliance activities.

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

Knowledge and understanding of environmental regulatory legislation, policy and the planning and delivery of compliance operations.

A Certificate IV in government investigations (or an equivalent qualification) and/or experience in the application of environmental regulation is highly desirable.

This is an ongoing position. The location for this position is Negotiable between Knoxfield or Gippsland, Victoria.

To be considered for this position, applicants are encouraged to submit a resume and cover letter (no longer than 2 pages) summarising their skills and relevant experience.

For further information please refer to the attached position description.

Applications close at midnight on Sunday 31 July 2022

Other relevant information:

For this particular vacancy, priority consideration applies to Victorian Public Service (VPS) and select employees of the Victorian Public Sector who apply through the Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) jobs board platform.

Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form and a National Police Check.

To be eligible for appointment to this role, applicants will possess corresponding work rights for the advertised employment period. Appointment to an ongoing position is only available to an Australian/New Zealand citizen or an Australian Permanent Resident.

We are building an inclusive workplace to help realise the potential of our employees, embrace our differences, and apply our diverse thinking to innovation and delivering services to Victorian communities. All jobs can be worked flexibly and we encourage job applications from Aboriginal people, people with disabilities, young people and people from culturally diverse backgrounds.