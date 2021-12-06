As part of the Aboriginal Employment and Cultural Strategy Team the Adviser, Aboriginal Employment, contributes to building DELWP's employment and career opportunities for Aboriginal staff as well as strengthening cultural competency across the department.

The Adviser role promotes and manages key Aboriginal recruitment and career development initiatives such as the Aboriginal Mentoring Program, Aboriginal Talent Pool, Aboriginal Staff Networks (ASN's), and supporting the delivery of the annual Aboriginal staff network conference.

This role also helps support Aboriginal inclusion and cultural safety processes within DELWP to become an employer of choice for Aboriginal people. The Adviser will also assist in a wide range of HR and recruitment functions, working closely with various DELWP business units as well as engaging with the Victorian Aboriginal community.

Currently seeking applicants who possess recent employment programs or recruitment experience along with a sound understanding and professional experience working with Aboriginal communities and staff.

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

Sound understanding and professional experience relating to Aboriginal communities.

Knowledge of current challenges, issues, opportunities and community aspirations amongst Aboriginal Victorians.

Experience in engaging and building networks with Aboriginal people.

Relevant experience or qualifications in a field such as human resources, learning and development, education, organisational development or a related discipline is desirable but not essential.

This is an ongoing position.

To be considered for this position, your application should include a supporting statement demonstrating that you meet the Key Selection Criteria detailed in the position description, including the Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications and capabilities sections.

For further information please refer to the attached position description.

Applications close at midnight on Monday 20 December 2021.

Other relevant information:

Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form and a National Police Check.

Thisposition is designated for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people under s.12 Special Measures of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Interested applicants will be asked to supply a completed confirmation of Aboriginality Form or a copy of a past completed form. Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply.

We recognise the significant responsibility to enable self-determination, be accountable to Traditional Owners and provide opportunities to strengthen First Peoples' connection to Country. We are committed to creating a culturally safe environment, where individuals feel safe, valued, and able to celebrate their culture, and spiritual and belief systems.

For general information about Aboriginal Employment at DELWP, please contact self.determination@delwp.vic.gov.au.