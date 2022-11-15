Program Manager - First Peoples Self-Determination

Support the self-determination of Traditional Owners and Aboriginal Victorians.

Contribute to key actions and outcomes under Pupangarli Marnmarnepu, DELWP's Aboriginal Self-Determination Reform Strategy 2020-2025.

The Program Manager will play a key role to support the implementation of Pupangarli Marnmarnepu, by providing leadership, knowledge and expertise to the Environment and Climate Change (ECC) Group.

The Program Manager will work closely with ECC's Senior Leadership Team and staff to improve ECC's cultural capability, performance and leadership to increase our capacity to meaningfully engage with Traditional Owner Groups, Departmental and external stakeholders on matters of self-determination.

This role is suited to somone who enjoys working with a variety of stakeholders and holds strong skills in project management to be able to deliver key actions and outcomes.

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of Victorian Aboriginal cultures and societies including Traditional Owner groups.

Demonstrated experience in working effectively with diverse Traditional Owner groups and Aboriginal Victorians and ability to strengthen and build relationships and partnerships.

This is an Ongoing position.

To be considered for this position, applicants are encouraged to submit a resume and cover letter (no longer than 2 pages) summarising their skills and relevant experience.

For further information please refer to the attached position description.

Applications close at midnight on Tuesday,29 November 2022.

Other relevant information:

If you are current Victorian Public Service (VPS) employee, employed on an ongoing, fixed term or casual basis you are eligible to apply for this role. People on labour hire contracts, such as agency staff and contractors, are not eligible to apply.

Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form and a National Police Check. Recruitment is subject to the prospective employee confirming their vaccination status as up to date or providing evidence that they are medically exempt.

To be eligible for appointment to this role, applicants will possess corresponding work rights for the advertised employment period. Appointment to an ongoing position is only available to an Australian/New Zealand citizen or an Australian Permanent Resident.

We are building an inclusive workplace to help realise the potential of our employees, embrace our differences, and apply our diverse thinking to innovation and delivering services to Victorian communities. All jobs can be worked flexibly and we encourage job applications from Aboriginal people, people with disabilities, young people and people from culturally diverse backgrounds.