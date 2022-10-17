Project Officer

This position is classified as an “identified position” aimed at increasing employment opportunities for Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander People. The position requires an in-depth knowledge of Aboriginal culture and an ability to communicate with Aboriginal communities. Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

A 12-month flexible hybrid working position awaits with Geographic Names Victoria (GNV).

GNV is a flexible and supportive team protecting communities and preserving our cultural history through the assignment of place and road names.

This key position will continue to build relationships with Traditional Owners across the state to support initiatives supporting the United Nations Decade of Indigenous Languages (UNDIL)

Within the 12 months you will ensure delivery of:

Creation of a Traditional Owner reference group to direct initiatives to support UNDIL

Increase the number of roads, features and localities named in Traditional Owner languages across Victoria

Assist in the delivery of Indigenous Mapping Workshop - enabling Traditional Owners to manage their culture and assets in a digital environment

Increase the number of Traditional Owner names in VICNAMES - the Register of Geographic Names including sound files to assist in pronunciation of language

These are some of the exciting initiatives planned for the Decade, what ideas do you have for the Decade?

We need someone with in-depth Traditional Owner knowledge, and a can-do, proactive approach to support Traditional Owners.

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

Demonstrated in-depth knowledge of Aboriginal (Traditional Owner) culture and an ability to communicate with Traditional Owner communities.

Experience in managing multiple projects with demonstrated results.

Negotiating with and influencing stakeholders/partners

Knowledge of the Geographic Place Names Act 1998 and the Naming rules for places in Victoria is highly desirable.

This is a fixed term position available for 12 months.

To be considered for this position, applicants are encouraged to submit a resume and cover letter (no longer than 2 pages) summarising their skills and relevant experience.

For further information please refer to the attached position description.

Applications close at midnight on Monday, 31 October 2022.

Other relevant information:

Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form and a National Police Check. Recruitment is subject to the prospective employee confirming their vaccination status as up to date or providing evidence that they are medically exempt.

To be eligible for appointment to this role, applicants will possess corresponding work rights for the advertised employment period. Appointment to an ongoing position is only available to an Australian/New Zealand citizen or an Australian Permanent Resident.

We are building an inclusive workplace to help realise the potential of our employees, embrace our differences, and apply our diverse thinking to innovation and delivering services to Victorian communities. All jobs can be worked flexibly and we encourage job applications from Aboriginal people, people with disabilities, young people and people from culturally diverse backgrounds.