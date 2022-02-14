Traditional Owner Agreements Program Officer

This is a great opportunity to be involved in the 'on-the-ground' delivery of new partnerships with Traditional Owner corporations in the implementation of Recognition and Settlement Agreements.

In particular, this role enables you to work directly with Traditional Owners and a diverse range of DELWP staff in the management of Crown land and natural resource management.

The role is diverse and includes field work, stakeholder management, project management and management of DELWP information and record keeping systems.

If you are looking for a part time role with the ability to mix office work, some field work, build your understanding of DELWP's diverse work and directly support Traditional Owner corporations, then this could be a good fit.

There is also the opportunity to contribute to DELWP's emergency response role in a number of ways, including a fire role.

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

Knowledge of Traditional Owners and land management, including natural resource management, policy and/or program delivery, particularly as it relates to the Traditional Owner Settlement Act 2010 is desirable.

Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of the issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, particularly those affecting the Aboriginal people of Victoria.

This is an ongoing position. The location for this position is negotiable within the Hume region.

To be considered for this position, your application should include a supporting statement demonstrating that you meet the Key Selection Criteria detailed in the position description, including the Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications and capabilities sections.

For further information please refer to the attached position description.

Applications close at midnight on Wednesday, 16 March 2022.

*Multiple positions available: x3 vacancies currently being advertised in the Hume region*

Do you want to have the opportunity to directly contribute to DELWP's work with Traditional Owners across North East Victoria but don't think this role is quite for you? We have 2 additional vacancies in the Hume region that focus on designing and implementing new approaches to public land management with Traditional Owners. Principally, these roles focus on regional delivery of Recognition and Settlement Agreement commitments across DELWPs broad range of accountabilities.

If you would like to inquire about these roles, please contact Tom Brown on 0436 611 935 or apply through the links below.

50939908 VPSG5 Traditional Owner Agreements Senior Project Officer

50926575 VPS4 LBE Program Officer (Native Title)

Other relevant information:

Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form and a National Police Check.

Applicants must possess corresponding work rights to be eligible for appointment for the advertised employment period. To be appointed to an ongoing position you must be an Australian Permanent Resident or an Australian/New Zealand citizen.

This position is classified as an “identified position” aimed at increasing employment opportunities for Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander People. The position requires an in-depth knowledge of Aboriginal culture and an ability to communicate with Aboriginal communities. Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

We recognise the significant responsibility to enable self-determination, be accountable to Traditional Owners and provide opportunities to strengthen First Peoples' connection to Country. We are committed to creating a culturally safe environment, where individuals feel safe, valued, and able to celebrate their culture, and spiritual and belief systems.

For general information about Aboriginal Employment at DELWP, please contact self.determination@delwp.vic.gov.au.

For further information including the position description, key selection criteria and to apply visit www.careers.vic.gov.au