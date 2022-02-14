Traditional Owner Agreements Senior Project Officer

In this role you will have the opportunity to work directly with on-the-ground projects and support Traditional Owners connecting with and being involved with DELWP natural resource management activities.

There is significant scope to make a direct and positive contribution towards implementing the States commitments arising from Recognition and Settlement Agreements, especially Land Use Activity Agreements.

This is a new space for DELWP and there are opportunities in this role to design and implement novel practices and systems to translate policy and legislation into practice in the real world.

Working broadly across DELWP, this role is a fantastic opportunity to build your knowledge of the diversity of DELWP's functions and strengthen your network.

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

Experience working on development and delivery of policy and strategy in relation to natural resource management including but not limited to, legislative reform, policy creation, strategic planning, issues analysis and program design.

Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of the issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, particularly those affecting the Aboriginal people of Victoria.

Experience working on complex/strategic projects responding to multiple concurrent and interconnected outcomes in the natural resource management field or associated fields.

This is a fixed term position available for a period of 12 months. The location for this position is negotiable within the Hume region.

To be considered for this position, your application should include a supporting statement demonstrating that you meet the Key Selection Criteria detailed in the position description, including the Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications and capabilities sections.

For further information please refer to the attached position description.

Applications close at midnight on Wednesday, 16 March 2022.

*Multiple positions available: x3 vacancies currently being advertised in the Hume region*

Do you want to have the opportunity to directly contribute to DELWP's work with Traditional Owners across North East Victoria but don't think this role is quite for you? We have 2 additional vacancies in the Hume region that focus on designing and implementing new approaches to public land management with Traditional Owners. Principally, these roles focus on regional delivery of Recognition and Settlement Agreement commitments across DELWPs broad range of accountabilities.

If you would like to inquire about these roles, please contact Tom Brown on 0436 611 935 or apply through the links below.

50926575 VPS4 LBE Program Officer (Native Title)

50938305 VPSG4 Traditional Owner Agreements Program Officer (Part-Time)

Other relevant information:

Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form and a National Police Check.

Applicants must possess corresponding work rights to be eligible for appointment for the advertised employment period. To be appointed to an ongoing position you must be an Australian Permanent Resident or an Australian/New Zealand citizen.

This position is classified as an “identified position” aimed at increasing employment opportunities for Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander People. The position requires an in-depth knowledge of Aboriginal culture and an ability to communicate with Aboriginal communities. Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

We recognise the significant responsibility to enable self-determination, be accountable to Traditional Owners and provide opportunities to strengthen First Peoples' connection to Country. We are committed to creating a culturally safe environment, where individuals feel safe, valued, and able to celebrate their culture, and spiritual and belief systems.

For general information about Aboriginal Employment at DELWP, please contact self.determination@delwp.vic.gov.au.

For further information including the position description, key selection criteria and to apply visit www.careers.vic.gov.au