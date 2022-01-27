Senior Advisor - Aboriginal Workforce

Prepare project plans, reports, briefs and correspondence on outcomes relating to Pupangarli Marnmarnepu within the Forest, Fire and Regions Group.
Job Details
Department: Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning
Work Type: Fixed term - flexible
Job Function: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander
Classification: VPSG5
Work Location: Negotiable
Reference: VG/50940674A
Closing Date: 13-Feb-2022
Salary Range: $102,637 - $124,183
Job Duration: until 30 June 2023.
Attachments: 50940674 VPS5 Senior Adviser - Aboriginal Workforce PD.docx (Word, 179KB)
Job Specification

DELWP Aboriginality Form July 2021.docx (Word, 158KB)


Contact: Kylie Hyland
0429 375 356

Position Details

The Senior Adviser - Aboriginal Workforce will play a key role within the Forest, Fire and Regions Group and across DELWP in the review, development and implementation of a range of initiatives which have been designed to meet the department's Aboriginal employment objectives and goals as stated in Pupangarli Marnmarnepu 'Owning Our Future' Aboriginal Self-Determination Reform Strategy 2020-2025. 

This is designated position under s.12 Special Measures of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Only Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply. 

Shortlisted applicants will be required to provide confirmation of Aboriginality prior to interview.

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

  • Sound knowledge and understanding of current challenges, issues, opportunities and community aspirations amongst Aboriginal Victorian communities.
  • High level of cultural and communication sensitivity.
  • It is preferable to have experience in Human Resources management, recruitment, learning and development or a similar field.

This is a fixed term position available until 30 June 2023.

To be considered for this position, your application should include a supporting statement demonstrating that you meet the Key Selection Criteria detailed in the position description, including the Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications and capabilities sections. 

For further information please refer to the attached position description.

Applications close at midnight on Sunday, 13 February 2022.

Other relevant information:

Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form and a National Police Check.

This position is designated for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people under s.12 Special Measures of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Interested applicants will be asked to supply a completed confirmation of Aboriginality Form or a copy of a past completed form. Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply.

We recognise the significant responsibility to enable self-determination, be accountable to Traditional Owners and provide opportunities to strengthen First Peoples' connection to Country. We are committed to creating a culturally safe environment, where individuals feel safe, valued, and able to celebrate their culture, and spiritual and belief systems.

For general information about Aboriginal Employment at DELWP, please contact self.determination@delwp.vic.gov.au.

