Senior Advisor - Aboriginal Workforce

The Senior Adviser - Aboriginal Workforce will play a key role within the Forest, Fire and Regions Group and across DELWP in the review, development and implementation of a range of initiatives which have been designed to meet the department's Aboriginal employment objectives and goals as stated in Pupangarli Marnmarnepu 'Owning Our Future' Aboriginal Self-Determination Reform Strategy 2020-2025.

As part of this role, you will prepare project plans, reports, briefs and correspondence on outcomes relating to Pupangarli Marnmarnepu, provide advice on the development of appropriate recruitment and marketing strategies to increase the application rate of Aboriginal people for advertised positions, and also guide managers and executives on how to attract, recruit, develop and retain Aboriginal staff.

This is designated position under s.12 Special Measures of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Only Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply.

Shortlisted applicants will be required to provide confirmation of Aboriginality prior to interview.

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

Sound knowledge and understanding of current challenges, issues, opportunities and community aspirations amongst Aboriginal Victorian communities.

High level of cultural and communication sensitivity.

It is preferable to have experience in Human Resources management, recruitment, learning and development or a similar field.

This is a fixed term position available until 30 June 2023. The location for this position is negotiable within Victoria.

To be considered for this position, your application should include a supporting statement demonstrating that you meet the Key Selection Criteria detailed in the position description, including the Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications and capabilities sections.

For further information please refer to the attached position description.

Applications close at midnight on Tuesday, 1 March 2022.

Other relevant information:

Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form and a National Police Check.

We recognise the significant responsibility to enable self-determination, be accountable to Traditional Owners and provide opportunities to strengthen First Peoples' connection to Country. We are committed to creating a culturally safe environment, where individuals feel safe, valued, and able to celebrate their culture, and spiritual and belief systems.

For general information about Aboriginal Employment at DELWP, please contact self.determination@delwp.vic.gov.au.