Program Manager, Aboriginal Partnerships (Identified Position)

We are looking for someone with extensive knowledge of Aboriginal culture, society and land management, who is great at building relationships, and passionate about self determination.

Based in the flexible and supportive Hume Region Community and Partnerships team, you will lead implementation of Pupangarli Marnmarnepu, the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning self determination support strategy.

As part of this role, you will lead and manage strong networks and relationships across regional and local government agencies, business and community organisations and identify approaches to priority issues that integrate improved outcomes for Aboriginal people in Victoria. You will also have an opportunity to lead the coordination and promotion of departmental participation in community events that celebrate Aboriginal culture and progress Aboriginal self-determination.

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

Extensive knowledge of Aboriginal culture, society and land and resource management issues in Victoria and understanding of networks within Victorian Aboriginal communities and natural resource management agencies.

Demonstrated experience in working effectively with diverse Traditional Owner groups and Aboriginal Victorians and ability to strengthen maintain and build relationships and partnerships.

This is an ongoing position. The location for this position is negotiable within the Hume region.

To be considered for this position, your application should include a supporting statement demonstrating that you meet the Key Selection Criteria detailed in the position description, including the Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications and capabilities sections.

For further information please refer to the attached position description.

Applications close at midnight on Tuesday, 10 May 2022.

Other relevant information:

For this particular vacancy, priority consideration applies to Victorian Public Service (VPS) and select employees of the Victorian Public Sector who apply through the Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) jobs board platform.

Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form and a National Police Check.

To be eligible for appointment to this role, applicants will possess corresponding work rights for the advertised employment period. Appointment to an ongoing position is only available to an Australian/New Zealand citizen or an Australian Permanent Resident.

This position is classified as an “identified position” aimed at increasing employment opportunities for Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander People. The position requires an in-depth knowledge of Aboriginal culture and an ability to communicate with Aboriginal communities. Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

We recognise the significant responsibility to enable self-determination, be accountable to Traditional Owners and provide opportunities to strengthen First Peoples' connection to Country. We are committed to creating a culturally safe environment, where individuals feel safe, valued, and able to celebrate their culture, and spiritual and belief systems.

For general information about Aboriginal Employment at DELWP, please contact self.determination@delwp.vic.gov.au.

For further information including the position description, key selection criteria and to apply visit www.careers.vic.gov.au