Senior Engagement Coordinator - Traditional Owner Partnerships

The role will be responsible for coordinating statewide partnerships with Traditional Owners to embed the voice of Traditional Owners in the new Strategy and to determine how the Strategy can support Traditional Owner self-determination, aspirations and rights for managing Country. The successful candidate is a strong leader and comunicator.

This position is classified as an “identified position” aimed at increasing employment opportunities for Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander People. The position requires an in-depth knowledge of Aboriginal culture and an ability to communicate with Aboriginal communities. Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

Essential – an in-depth understanding of Victorian Aboriginal cultures and societies, and the ability to communicate effectively with Aboriginal people

Desirable - experience in natural resource management and engagement or a qualification in natural resource management, social sciences or public policy or other equivalent qualification.

Desirable – demonstrated knowledge of environmental management in Victoria.

This is a fixed term position available up until 30 June 2023.

To be considered for this position, your application should include a supporting statement demonstrating that you meet the Key Selection Criteria detailed in the position description, including the Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications and capabilities sections.

For further information please refer to the attached position description.

Applications close at midnight on Tuesday 14 December 2021.

Other relevant information:

Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form and a National Police Check.

Applicants must possess corresponding work rights to be eligible for appointment for the advertised employment period. To be appointed to an ongoing position you must be an Australian Permanent Resident or an Australian/New Zealand citizen.

We recognise the significant responsibility to enable self-determination, be accountable to Traditional Owners and provide opportunities to strengthen First Peoples' connection to Country. We are committed to creating a culturally safe environment, where individuals feel safe, valued, and able to celebrate their culture, and spiritual and belief systems.

For general information about Aboriginal Employment at DELWP, please contact self.determination@delwp.vic.gov.au.

For further information including the position description, key selection criteria and to apply visit www.careers.vic.gov.au