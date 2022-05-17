Senior Project Officer - DELWP Yoorrook Justice Commission Taskforce

An opportunity exists for a Senior Project Officer to join the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning's Yoorrook Justice Commission Taskforce supporting the Department's engagement with, and response to the Yoorrook Justice Commission.

The Senior Project Officer role will provide expert and authoritative project management and leadership to support DELWP's response to the Yoorrook Justice Commission. This role will work closely and negotiate with stakeholders across DELWP, government and Traditional Owners and Aboriginal communities.

The role requires a proactive and high performing self-starter with a robust understanding of government processes and an ability to work in a complex, sensitive and fast paced environment, coupled with an ability to create relationships and effectively influence others.

The successful candidate will demonstrate strong proposal development and implementation experience, analytical and communication skills together with a demonstrated ability to advocate for change. You will have a track record of development of complex policy and projects, dealing comfortably with ambiguity, and distilling and synthesising complex information in a collaborative team environment.

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

Formal qualifications or relevant experience in project and / or program management are essential.

Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of policies and legislation relevant to Aboriginal rights and interests in Victoria, and a demonstrated understanding of issues relevant to Aboriginal culture and society (e.g., Treaty, Self-Determination).

Experience writing and producing communications materials for a range of audiences including Ministers, Executives, public servants, and members of the community will be viewed favourably.

This is an ongoing position.

To be considered for this position, your application should include a supporting statement demonstrating that you meet the Key Selection Criteria detailed in the position description, including the Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications and capabilities sections.

Applications close at midnight on Sunday, 5 June 2022.

Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form and a National Police Check.

This position is classified as an “identified position” aimed at increasing employment opportunities for Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander People. The position requires an in-depth knowledge of Aboriginal culture and an ability to communicate with Aboriginal communities. Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

We recognise the significant responsibility to enable self-determination, be accountable to Traditional Owners and provide opportunities to strengthen First Peoples' connection to Country. We are committed to creating a culturally safe environment, where individuals feel safe, valued, and able to celebrate their culture, and spiritual and belief systems.

For general information about Aboriginal Employment at DELWP, please contact self.determination@delwp.vic.gov.au.