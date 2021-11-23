Executive Officer Birrarung Council

This is an exciting opportunity to join DELWP as Executive Officer for the Birrarung Council. The Birrarung Council was established as a bi-cultural committee under the Yarra River Protection (Wilip-gin Birrarung murron) Act 2017, recognising the intrinsic connection of the Traditional Owners to the Yarra River and their role as custodians of the Birrarung land and water.

The role will provide high level strategic and governance advice and support to the Birrarung Council, enabling them to meet their objectives as the ‘Voice of the Yarra' and deliver their statutory requirements under the Act. A particular focus of the role is supporting the Elders on Council. You will have a demonstrated track record of stakeholder engagement, including significant experience in partnering with Traditional Owners, and successful relationship management, problem solving and governance skills.

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

Knowledge and understanding of current challenges, issues, opportunities and community aspirations amongst Aboriginal Victorian communities

Experience with high level strategic and governance advice for Aboriginal people living in Victoria, using knowledge of cultural and communication sensitivities.

Able to empower and strengthen groups through the identification, creation and realisation of opportunities.

This is a fixed term - part-time position available for a period of 3 years.

To be considered for this position, your application should include a supporting statement demonstrating that you meet the Key Selection Criteria detailed in the position description, including the Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications and capabilities sections.

For further information please refer to the attached position description.

Applications close at midnight on Sunday 19 December 2021.

Other relevant information:

Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form and a National Police Check.

Applicants must possess corresponding work rights to be eligible for appointment for the advertised employment period. To be appointed to an ongoing position you must be an Australian Permanent Resident or an Australian/New Zealand citizen.

This position is classified as an “identified position” aimed at increasing employment opportunities for Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander People. The position requires an in-depth knowledge of Aboriginal culture and an ability to communicate with Aboriginal communities. Australian Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are encouraged to apply.

We recognise the significant responsibility to enable self-determination, be accountable to Traditional Owners and provide opportunities to strengthen First Peoples' connection to Country. We are committed to creating a culturally safe environment, where individuals feel safe, valued, and able to celebrate their culture, and spiritual and belief systems.

For general information about Aboriginal Employment at DELWP, please contact self.determination@delwp.vic.gov.au.

