About the role

Make 2022 the year that you start an exciting and challenging new role!

Reporting to the Project Manager, Committee of Management Reform, this newly created Project Officer (Policy Reform Specialist) position will play a key role in the design and implementation of sustainable management arrangements for Crown foreshore reserves in the Port Phillip region.

This role provides an ideal career development opportunity for someone seeking to demonstrate their project management and community engagement skills, and the chance to work on an important and innovative project.

About you

Attention to detail, seeing tasks through to completion, and a positive can-do attitude is a must.

Unfazed by complex problems with multiple stakeholders, you will be comfortable with uncertainty and ‘learning by doing' and have enthusiasm for being part of a team developing innovative, fit-for-purpose solutions.

You will have a passion for community-focussed reform and demonstrated experience working collaboratively and building trust and project buy-in through your open engagement approach, clear and accurate communication style, and your ability to ‘build the case' for reform.

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

Desirable Qualification: An approved degree or post graduate qualification in environmental management, communication, economics, business or financial management, or a similar discipline, and/or

Relevant knowledge and/or experience in any one or more of the following fields: environmental management, community engagement, project management, cost-benefit analysis, asset management, contract management, public land policy (Victoria).

This is a fixed term position available until 30 June 2023. This position is located within the Port Phillip Region.

If this sounds like something you can do – we'd love to hear from you!

To be considered for this position, applicants are encouraged to submit a resume and cover letter (no longer than 2 pages) summarising their skills and relevant experience.

For further information please refer to the attached position description.

Applications close at midnight on Sunday, 15 May 2022.

Other relevant information:

Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form and a National Police Check.

Applicants must possess corresponding work rights to be eligible for appointment for the advertised employment period. To be appointed to an ongoing position you must be an Australian Permanent Resident or an Australian/New Zealand citizen.

We are building an inclusive workplace to help realise the potential of our employees, embrace our differences, and apply our diverse thinking to innovation and delivering services to Victorian communities. All jobs can be worked flexibly and we encourage job applications from Aboriginal people, people with disabilities, young people and people from culturally diverse backgrounds.