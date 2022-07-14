Forest Fire Operations Officer - Field Team Leader (Designated Aboriginal Position) - Tallangatta

A rewarding opportunity for those that identify as Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander to join our operational teams in delivering forest management in Victoria's state forests and to undertake fire management and fighting activities in Victoria's national parks, state forests and protected public land.

Forest and Fire Operations Offer – Field Team Leaders operate within workcentres and implement a wide range of operational tasks and fire prevention activities. This position manages work groups, and is involved in planning, directing and coordinating a broad range of activities in order to ensure ongoing effectiveness and output of the workcentre.

This role has a strong focus on emergency response and may involve being deployed across the state for periods up to 7 days, for both emergency response and planned burning activities. These activities require a high level of fitness, as the work environment can be steep and remote from vehicles.

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

Demonstrated experience and understanding in leading field work delivery teams is desirable.

Demonstrated experience and understanding in natural resource management, preferably with good knowledge of forest management/forest operations.

Ability to achieve accreditation and maintain competencies in Crew Leader/Operations Officer Level 1

Applicants must hold a current manual Drivers Licence (conditions A, I & V not acceptable for employment).

This is an ongoing position. This position is located at Tallangatta.

To be considered for this position, applicants are encouraged to submit a resume and cover letter (no longer than 2 pages) summarising their skills and relevant experience.

For further information please refer to the attached position description.

Applications close at midnight on Thursday, 4 August 2022.

Other relevant information:

Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form and a National Police Check. Recruitment is subject to the prospective employee confirming their vaccination status as up to date or providing evidence that they are medically exempt.

This position is designated for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people under s.12 Special Measures of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Confirmation of Aboriginality will be required for appointment to this position. Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply.

We recognise the significant responsibility to enable self-determination, be accountable to Traditional Owners and provide opportunities to strengthen First Peoples' connection to Country. We are committed to creating a culturally safe environment, where individuals feel safe, valued, and able to celebrate their culture, and spiritual and belief systems.

For general information about Aboriginal Employment at DELWP, please contact self.determination@delwp.vic.gov.au.