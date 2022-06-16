Cultural Burn Officer (Designated Aboriginal Position)

The Cultural Burn Officer will support First Nations groups in their aspirations for cultural fire and managing country. These aspirations may include cultural burning or other land management activities as determined by local First Nations groups. The role will work on the nomination, planning and delivery of cultural burns within the region, through both Traditional Owner and Joint Fuel Management Program (JFMP) processes and participate in the delivery of cultural burns where appropriate.

The role will work in the Port Phillip Region Fuel Management Team and be the key conduit with local First Nations groups on matters relating to operational fire and forest management. This position will work closely with the Region's Aboriginal Partnership and Cultural Heritage teams to ensure a consistent approach to engaging with First Nations groups and to support the Region's Cultural Learning Network and delivery of the local Pupangarli Marnmarnepu Action Plan.

Cultural Burn Officers from each of the Regions, including this position, support each other and work together in a virtual team to navigate the evolving space of self-determination in Victoria. The Cultural Burn Officer will also have the opportunity to join various groups while working at the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP), including the Aboriginal Staff Network, the Port Phillip Region First Custodians Network, and many more.

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

An appropriate qualification in science, natural resource management or equivalent experience would be desirable, but is not required.

Knowledge and understanding of land and fire management in Victoria including a working knowledge of fire planning processes.

A sound knowledge of Victorian Traditional Owner groups, as well as the Victorian Traditional Owner Cultural Fire Strategy.

Demonstrated experience on working effectively with Aboriginal people and the ability to communicate sensitively on cultural safety matters.

This is a fixed term position available until 30 June 2024. The location for this position is Negotiable within the Port Phillip Region.

Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form and a National Police Check.

This position is designated for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people under s.12 Special Measures of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Confirmation of Aboriginality will be required for appointment to this position. Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply.

We recognise the significant responsibility to enable self-determination, be accountable to Traditional Owners and provide opportunities to strengthen First Peoples' connection to Country. We are committed to creating a culturally safe environment, where individuals feel safe, valued, and able to celebrate their culture, and spiritual and belief systems.

For general information about Aboriginal Employment at DELWP, please contact self.determination@delwp.vic.gov.au.