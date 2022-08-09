Project Support Officer (2 positions)

The primary purpose of the position is to provide customer services and other duties to support the registration of land and plan transactions.

The position reports to a Work Unit Manager, Land Registry Services (LRS). LRS is a group within Land Use Victoria (LUV), and its role is to provide the Victorian community with land registration and property information services. Land Use Victoria plays a pivotal role in the Victorian Government's responsibility for providing effective property markets through the integrity and efficiency of its land administration systems.

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

Experience with conveyancing, subdivision or survey related activities.

These are a fixed term positions available for a period of 2 years.

To be considered for this position, applicants are encouraged to submit a resume and cover letter (no longer than 2 pages) summarising their skills and relevant experience.

For further information please refer to the attached position description.

Applications close at midnight on Tuesday, 6 September 2022.

Other relevant information:

For this particular vacancy, priority consideration applies to Victorian Public Service (VPS) and select employees of the Victorian Public Sector who apply through the Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) jobs board platform.

Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form and a National Police Check. Recruitment is subject to the prospective employee confirming their vaccination status as up to date or providing evidence that they are medically exempt.

This position is designated for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people under s.12 Special Measures of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Confirmation of Aboriginality will be required for appointment to this position. Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply.

We recognise the significant responsibility to enable self-determination, be accountable to Traditional Owners and provide opportunities to strengthen First Peoples' connection to Country. We are committed to creating a culturally safe environment, where individuals feel safe, valued, and able to celebrate their culture, and spiritual and belief systems. For general information about Aboriginal Employment at DELWP, please contact self.determination@delwp.vic.gov.au