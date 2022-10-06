Senior Policy Officer (Designated Aboriginal Position)

The Offshore Wind branch is recruiting for staff to support the development of the Offshore Wind industry in Victoria.

The Senior Policy Officer, First Peoples leads the development, delivery, and monitoring of high-quality partnership strategies within the newly established offshore wind industry. The position will engage with a diverse range of internal and external stakeholders. The Senior Policy Officer will require experience in stakeholder engagement principles, such as the IAP2 framework, and deliver sophisticated and culturally aware stakeholder engagement programs, with a view to supporting partnerships and self-determination outcomes within the Offshore Wind sector as it develops.

The position will also work in close collaboration with a wide spectrum of internal and external stakeholders across state and federal government departments, energy agencies and senior external industry, research, and community stakeholders. The successful applicant will possess strong communication and engagement skills to communicate sensitively and effectively with Victoria's Traditional Owners. They will also demonstrate their experience working with diverse communities and advisory groups.

The team culture is dynamic, collaborative, diverse and supportive of allowing team members to work flexibly within a fast-paced environment.

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

Demonstrated knowledge and understanding of Victorian Aboriginal cultures and societies including Traditional Owner groups.

Demonstrated experience in working effectively with diverse Traditional Owner groups and Aboriginal Victorians and ability to strengthen and build relationships and partnerships.

Thisposition is designated for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people under s.12 Special Measures of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Confirmation of Aboriginality will be required for appointment to this position. Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply.

We recognize the significant responsibility to enable self-determination, be accountable to Traditional Owners and provide opportunities to strengthen First Peoples' connection to Country. We are committed to creating a culturally safe environment, where individuals feel safe, valued, and able to celebrate their culture, and spiritual and belief systems.

