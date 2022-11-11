The Senior Policy Officer is responsible for managing emerging priorities at the intersection of cultural values, Traditional Owner self-determination and water policy, management and operations. The position will work collaboratively with Traditional Owners, DELWP, rural water corporations, catchment management authorities and other key stakeholders on key water sector reforms, including strengthening the consideration and protection of cultural values within current water resource management practices.

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

The position requires an in-depth understanding of the issues affecting Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and a proven ability to engage with Aboriginal communities effectively and sensitively.

Applicants are required to have demonstrated experience working with Traditional Owners, preferably related to natural resource or cultural heritage management in Victoria.

This is a fixed term position available for a period of 2 years.

To be considered for this position, applicants are encouraged to submit a resume and cover letter (no longer than 2 pages) summarising their skills and relevant experience.

For further information please refer to the attached position description.

Applications close at midnight on Sunday, 27 November 2022.

Other relevant information:

For this particular vacancy, priority consideration applies to Victorian Public Service (VPS) and select employees of the Victorian Public Sector who apply through the Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) jobs board platform.

Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form and a National Police Check. Recruitment is subject to the prospective employee confirming their vaccination status as up to date or providing evidence that they are medically exempt.

We are building an inclusive workplace to help realise the potential of our employees, embrace our differences, and apply our diverse thinking to innovation and delivering services to Victorian communities. All jobs can be worked flexibly and we encourage job applications from Aboriginal people, people with disabilities, young people and people from culturally diverse backgrounds.