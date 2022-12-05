Policy Officer, Aboriginal Energy

Are you passionate about providing guidance and support to the Energy Group in embedding First Peoples' self-determination and driving policy reform? Would you like to take a key role in advocating for First Peoples' through the Energy transition and beyond?

Then a career with the Aboriginal Energy team could be right for you. You will be immersed in a policy setting to achieve desired outcomes for First Peoples and to drive change to enable Traditional Owners self-determining rights and interests to be respected. If this sounds like a great opportunity for you, we are looking for a candidate with the below experience:

Strong analytical and communication skills

Ability to influence stakeholders

Capability to develop complex policy and projects

If you're interested in applying for this position apply or want to know more about this position, please call Dan Little on 0407 812 940.

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

Knowledge of Victorian Aboriginal cultures and societies and demonstrated ability to work and communicate effectively with Aboriginal people to advance their interests.

Knowledge and experience in working in renewable energy would be highly regarded.

This is a fixed term position available for a period of 2 years.

To be considered for this position, applicants are encouraged to submit a resume and cover letter (no longer than 2 pages) summarising their skills and relevant experience.

For further information please refer to the attached position description.

Applications close at midnight on Tuesday, 3 January 2023.

Other relevant information:

For this particular vacancy, priority consideration applies to Victorian Public Service (VPS) and select employees of the Victorian Public Sector who apply through the Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) jobs board platform.

Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form and a National Police Check. Recruitment is subject to the prospective employee confirming their vaccination status as up to date or providing evidence that they are medically exempt.

Thisposition is designated for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people under s.12 Special Measures of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Confirmation of Aboriginality will be required for appointment to this position. Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply.

We recognise the significant responsibility to enable self-determination, be accountable to Traditional Owners and provide opportunities to strengthen First Peoples' connection to Country. We are committed to creating a culturally safe environment, where individuals feel safe, valued, and able to celebrate their culture, and spiritual and belief systems.

For general information about Aboriginal Employment at DELWP, please contact self.determination@delwp.vic.gov.au.