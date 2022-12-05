Advisor, Aboriginal Energy (Designated Aboriginal Position)

Are you passionate about driving reform and proactively embedding First Peoples' Self-Determination in energy policy?

Then consider this rewarding career opportunity in the energy transition, where you will support the Energy Group's commitments to recognise and invest in Aboriginal interests and aspirations in renewable energy. This role is the first of its kind in the first dedicated Aboriginal team.

If this sounds interesting to you, we are looking for a candidate with the below experience:

Previous work in a Government or policy setting

Ability to work in a complex, fast paced environment

Capability to develop productive relationships and effectively influence others

If you're interested in applying for this position or want to know more about this position, please call Dan Little on 0407 812 940.

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

Knowledge of Victorian Aboriginal cultures and societies and demonstrated ability to work and communicate effectively with Aboriginal people to advance their interests.

Knowledge and experience in working in renewable energy would be highly regarded.

This is a fixed term position available for a period of 2 years.

To be considered for this position, applicants are encouraged to submit a resume and cover letter (no longer than 2 pages) summarising their skills and relevant experience.

For further information please refer to the attached position description.

Applications close at midnight on Tuesday, 3 January 2023.

Other relevant information:

For this particular vacancy, priority consideration applies to Victorian Public Service (VPS) and select employees of the Victorian Public Sector who apply through the Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) jobs board platform.

Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form and a National Police Check. Recruitment is subject to the prospective employee confirming their vaccination status as up to date or providing evidence that they are medically exempt.

This position is designated for Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people under s.12 Special Measures of the Equal Opportunity Act 2010. Confirmation of Aboriginality will be required for appointment to this position. Only Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander people are eligible to apply.

We recognise the significant responsibility to enable self-determination, be accountable to Traditional Owners and provide opportunities to strengthen First Peoples' connection to Country. We are committed to creating a culturally safe environment, where individuals feel safe, valued, and able to celebrate their culture, and spiritual and belief systems.

For general information about Aboriginal Employment at DELWP, please contact self.determination@delwp.vic.gov.au.