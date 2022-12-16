Are you passionate about understanding and protecting Victoria's aquatic ecosystems and being outdoors? Are you interested in working with enthusiastic and experienced scientists in this field and collaborating with natural resource managers? Have you got experience in undertaking field surveys and identifying plants and/or birds?

If yes, then this science role at the Arthur Rylah Institute may be for you.

The Scientist, Riparian and Wetland Ecology role requires experience in contributing to vegetation- and/or bird-focused ecological monitoring, evaluation and reporting. The role requires field work, four-wheel driving, hiking, conducting plant and bird surveys, data management and report writing.

If this sounds like you then we offer:

A link to nature

A competitive salary

A positive team working environment

Full-time or part-time working arrangements, and the ability to undertake some work from home as part of our flexible working environment.

Specialist/Technical Expertise/Qualifications

A science degree and work experience with a focus on plant and/or bird ecology.

A high level of competency in plant and bird identification and survey techniques.

Ability to participate in, support and, under supervision, plan and manage conservation and ecology surveys and projects in the field and office, and to contribute to multi-disciplinary research teams.

Ability to contribute to advice, reports, scientific articles, conference presentations, and other communication outputs.

This is a fixed term position available for a period of 2 years. The work location for this position is Heidelberg.

To be considered for this position, applicants are encouraged to submit a resume and cover letter (no longer than 2 pages) summarising their skills and relevant experience.

For further information please refer to the attached position description.

Applications close at midnight on Monday, 16 January 2023.

Other relevant information:

For this particular vacancy, priority consideration applies to Victorian Public Service (VPS) and select employees of the Victorian Public Sector who apply through the Jobs and Skills Exchange (JSE) jobs board platform.

Preferred candidates will be required to undertake pre-employment screening, including a Declaration and Consent form and a National Police Check. Recruitment is subject to the prospective employee confirming their vaccination status as up to date (3 doses) or providing evidence that they are medically exempt.

To be eligible for appointment to this role, applicants will possess corresponding work rights for the advertised employment period. Appointment to an ongoing position is only available to an Australian/New Zealand citizen or an Australian Permanent Resident.

DELWP welcomes applicants from a diverse range of backgrounds and we focus on the essential requirements of the job and being consistent and fair in our treatment of all applicants. We also understand that a balanced life is important to our employees. Talk to us about our flexible options such as working some days from home, starting early or late, working part time, job sharing or accessing paid or unpaid leave.