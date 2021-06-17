Client Support Officer, The Orange Door

POSITION SUMMARY:

The Client Support Officer provides a first point of contact for people accessing the services of The Orange Door (Support and Safety Hub). Operating within the Hub Support Team, the Client Support Officer will respond to face-to-face, electronic and telephone enquiries from members of the public and partner agencies, providing responsive and timely advice and connections to services. The position will work closely with the Hub workforce to address client needs at first contact and provide tailored responses to client enquiries.

The ability to respond effectively and inclusively to clients accessing the services of the Hub, and to demonstrate honesty and integrity in all interactions, underpins success in this role.

Are you

Committed to providing high quality service delivery to clients?

Able to communicate sensitively and effectively in complex and challenging situations?

A high performing team player with a collaborative approach?

HOW TO APPLY:

Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a cover letter and a current resume.

Please note: For this position, you are not required to address each of the key selection criteria in a separate written document.

Preferred candidates will be required to complete pre-employment screening, including a national police check and misconduct screening.

Applicants must be an Australian Citizen, Permanent Resident or hold a valid work permit or visa. Work eligibility will be checked as part of the recruitment process.

For further information please visit the Department of Families, Fairness and Housing <https://www.vic.gov.au/department-families-fairness-and-housing>

Click 'Apply Now' to submit your interest in this position.