Project Officer, VET Systems Governance & Maintenance

Ongoing - Full Time

Seeking a diligent Project Officer to join the VET Systems, Governance and Maintenance Unit (VSGM) of the Training Market Services Division. The Project Officer plays a principal role in the administration and operation of the key systems that support the management of the Victorian Vocational Education and Training (VET) sector. The successful applicant will use their conceptual and analytical ability to determine logical sequences of information, and is committed to delivering high quality outcomes for clients. Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Excel, Access and T-SQL to provide data and reporting requests is highly desirable, in addition to experience working with Agile methodology.

Applicants must provide their resume with a cover letter (maximum 2 pages) outlining how they meet the Key Selection Criteria.

For more details regarding this position please see attached position description.

Department of Education and Training is committed to diversity. The Department places considerable effort and resources into responding to the needs of staff with a disability. People from disadvantaged groups are encouraged to apply for this position. If you require assistance, with the recruitment process, have accessibility or adjustment requirements, please communicate with the contact person listed on this job advertisement or contact the People Division via email: vps.hr.services@edumail.vic.gov.au

Information about the Department of Education and Training's operations and employment conditions can be obtained from the following websites: www.education.vic.gov.au and http://www.education.vic.gov.au/hrweb/Pages/default.aspx.

Applications close 13 October 2021

