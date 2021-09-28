Project Officer, VET Systems Governance & Maintenance

The Project Officer, VET Systems, Governance and Maintenance Unit (VSGM) works within a team responsible for supporting, maintaining and enhancing business critical ICT platforms, including Skills Victoria Training System (SVTS) and Victorian Training Business Intelligence (VTBI). The Project Officer plays a principal role in the administration and operation of the key systems that support the management of the Victorian Vocational Education and Training (VET) sector. The Project Officer will be able to understand business policy objectives and translate them into technical requirements to assist the VSGM in the design and maintenance of systems, in addition to assisting training providers and various business units in administrating SVTS enquiries.
Job Details
Department: Department of Education and Training
Work Type: Ongoing - full time
Job Function: IT and Telecommunications
Classification: VPSG4
Work Location: Ballarat - Central Highlands
Reference: VG/DET/HESG/20002274
Closing Date: 13-Oct-2021
Salary Range: $88,955 - $100,930
Job Duration: N/A
Attachments: 20002274_VPS4_Project-Officer_VSGM.docx (Word, 159KB)
Job Specification

Contact: Gabriel Ponzo
gabriel.ponzo@education.vic.gov.au

Position Details

Ongoing - Full Time

Seeking a diligent Project Officer to join the VET Systems, Governance and Maintenance Unit (VSGM) of the Training Market Services Division. The Project Officer plays a principal role in the administration and operation of the key systems that support the management of the Victorian Vocational Education and Training (VET) sector. The successful applicant will use their conceptual and analytical ability to determine logical sequences of information, and is committed to delivering high quality outcomes for clients. Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Excel, Access and T-SQL to provide data and reporting requests is highly desirable, in addition to experience working with Agile methodology.

Applicants must provide their resume with a cover letter (maximum 2 pages) outlining how they meet the Key Selection Criteria.

For more details regarding this position please see attached position description.

Department of Education and Training is committed to diversity. The Department places considerable effort and resources into responding to the needs of staff with a disability. People from disadvantaged groups are encouraged to apply for this position. If you require assistance, with the recruitment process, have accessibility or adjustment requirements, please communicate with the contact person listed on this job advertisement or contact the People Division via email: vps.hr.services@edumail.vic.gov.au

Information about the Department of Education and Training's operations and employment conditions can be obtained from the following websites: www.education.vic.gov.au and http://www.education.vic.gov.au/hrweb/Pages/default.aspx.

Applications close 13 October 2021

