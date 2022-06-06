Technical Support Officer

Ongoing/Full-Time

VPSG4

Are you a person with good technical skills looking to grow your career with a fresh challenge in a great regional location?

An exciting ongoing opportunity exists in the DET Training Market Services Division for a proactive person with skills in supporting Microsoft SQL based technologies. You will be part of the team based at the Ballarat GovHub committed to helping Victorian vocational education students improve their lives through vocational training.

Key focus areas:

Operations Management - Provide administration and support services for SVTS to enable operation of Victorian government contracted training providers

Planning - Contribute to the improvement and roadmap planning for SVTS.

Service Quality - Provide quality support services to internal and external stakeholders, external vendors and the solution team.

Reporting - Provide regular progress reports and analysis.

As part of the VET Systems, Governance and Maintenance unit (VSGM), the Technical Support Officer plays a vital role in the administration, support and operation of the Skills Victoria Training System (SVTS). SVTS is a key system that supports the management of the Victorian Vocational Education and Training (VET) sector. This includes support for the collection of data from Training Providers to enable payments made for VET training delivered in Victoria.

Using their analytic and technical skills and capability, the Technical Support Officer provides great customer service and supports the ongoing operation and improvements of the system to meet current and emerging needs.

In this role, you will need the following skills and experience:

Communication skills working with external and internal customers

Experience with Microsoft Excel, Access and writing T-SQL queries to service data and reporting requests

Conceptual and analytical ability to determine logical sequences of information

Commitment to delivering high quality outcomes for clients

Experience working with Agile methodology

Interested? Contact John Waddington, Program Director to discuss this opportunity.

Please include in your application:

a professional cover letter outlining your skills, knowledge and experience relating to this opportunity;

a current resume; and

a separate document addressing how you meet each of the key selection criteria based on your skills and relevant experience.

For more details regarding this position please see attached position descriptions.

Department of Education and Training is committed to diversity. The Department places considerable effort and resources into responding to the needs of staff with a disability. People from disadvantaged groups are encouraged to apply for this position. If you require assistance, with the recruitment process, have accessibility or adjustment requirements, please communicate with the contact person listed on this job advertisement or contact the People Division via email: vps.hr.services@edumail.vic.gov.au

Information about the Department of Education and Training's operations and employment conditions can be obtained from the following websites: www.education.vic.gov.au and http://www.education.vic.gov.au/hrweb/Pages/default.aspx.

Applications close 20/06/2022

