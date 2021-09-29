Fixed Term - Full Time - 3 Years

About Training Market Services

As a part of the Department of Education & Training, Training Market Services (TMS) is a Division within Higher Education and Skills (HES). TMS works closely with training providers to administer the VET Funding Contracts, and provides systems, supports and funding assurance so that government subsidised training is high quality and delivers expected policy outcomes.

About the opportunity

The Program Director is a critical role in leading and managing ICT projects of significance in HES. Throughout this three-year fixed term period, they will improve in-house capability and strategic leadership and serve as HES' portfolio business manager. Due to their depth and breadth of knowledge in ICT, you will be called upon to provide expert advice to the HES Project Control Board. You will manage substantial resources including third party vendors.

There are several key projects that you will lead and oversee in the next three years, including:

•Continued uplift of the ICT systems to realise the critical benefits of system upgrades and transitioning of their critical functions over to available Enterprise platforms

•Transition/Migration of the remaining HES satellite applications to available Enterprise platforms

•Support the transition of technical services to a new operating model

•Implementation of platform related changes associated with changes to the national standards

•Oversight of all HES Platforms portfolio related operations associated with implementation of initiatives.

•Implementation of platforms related work associated with the recommendations from reviews

About you

As our ideal candidate, you will:

Be a superior collaborator who can excite and inspire through your thought leadership and innovative approach to program delivery

Have demonstrated experience delivering programs of work in large complex organisations.

Be a strategic thinker that gets the big picture but is strong on the detail and can handle complexity.

Have demonstrated experience in building self-organising, cross functional teams.

Know how to align teams within the organisational values and goals through effective people management and mentorship.

Hold relevant tertiary qualification in Computer Science/Information Technology



Why join DET?

An emphasis on work / life balance

High-performing team environment

Equal opportunity employer

Personal & Professional development opportunities

Committed to safety & wellbeing

Training & development opportunities



How to apply

For further information please contact Chris Mackay - Talent International on 9236 7797 or chris.mackay@talentinternational.com To apply please include a Cover Letter, your CV, and a response to the Key Selection Criteria (no more than three pages).

Department of Education and Training is committed to diversity. The Department places considerable effort and resources into responding to the needs of staff with a disability. People from disadvantaged groups are encouraged to apply for this position. If you require assistance, with the recruitment process, have accessibility or adjustment requirements, please communicate with the contact person listed on this job advertisement or contact the People Division via email: vps.hr.services@edumail.vic.gov.au