An exciting opportunity to join our team and play an important role in the Victorian Academy of Teaching and Leadership (Academy).

In 2021, the Minister for Education announced the investment of $148.2 million in developing the Academy - a new statutory authority.

The Academy sets a new benchmark for educational excellence in Australia. As a statutory authority, our influence spans government, Independent and Catholic school sectors, giving us the reach and unique ability to further enhance the teaching and leadership of Victorian educators. Our professional learning courses and programs contribute to improving outcomes for students and to elevating the teaching profession. We champion and promote lifelong learning and focus on giving teachers and school leaders opportunities to develop their expertise to make a deeper impact.

The Academy recognises the importance of providing opportunities for our employees to grow and develop their skills and to cultivate a flexible work environment that enables people to thrive. We believe in the transformative power of collaboration and promote a culture of curiosity and open-mindedness. It is through working together, championing innovation, and contributing to a positive work environment, that Academy employees can contribute and make a meaningful impact.

The Learning Spaces and Technology team manages the Academy's state-wide facilities including all learning spaces, leveraging the resources of the DET Working Places Division (and the Victorian Government Shared Service Provider) and the DET Information Management Technology Division, and is aligned to the Victorian Government approach to asset management.

The team equip and enable all Divisions to physically deliver their services through appropriate facilities management and a technologically ‘smart' approach. This enables all Academy visitors and participants to have an engaging, high-quality and consistent end-to-end experience.

The Senior Facilities Officer role will manage state-wide service contracts, lead capability building in the use of the facilities and quality assure facility and technology use across the organisation.

Key accountabilities for this role include:

Facilities management, including through a technologically ‘smart' lens

Stakeholder engagement

Infrastructure policy and process

Contract and purchasing managing

Your application must include your current CV and a 2-page separate document addressing the key selection criteria.

The Department values diversity and inclusion in all forms - gender, religion, ethnicity, LGBTIQ+, disability and neurodiversity. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.

The Department of Education and Training (the Department) is committed to, so far as is reasonably practicable, providing and maintaining a working environment for its employees that is safe and without risks to health.

The Department's Policy outlines the requirements for all employees, prospective employees who (or may need to) work outside of their ordinary place of residence and attend a workplace of the Department or workplace of another Employer on behalf of the Department and its portfolio agencies.

For this role, you are required to submit proof of full vaccination as part of the recruitment process and prior to commencement employment.

Applications close 04 December 2022