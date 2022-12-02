Workforce Planning Consultant

Full Time - Fixed Term Position for 12 months.

This is an exciting opportunity to join the Workforce Planning Team within the Schools Workforce group for a 12-

month period to make a critical contribution to the Department's schools workforce planning strategy and analytics.

You will bring strong project management and stakeholder engagement capabilities and exceptional planning and

organisational skills to enable you to drive the successful delivery of a range of workforce planning projects and

initiatives in line with high-level expectations from executives and other key stakeholders. Demonstrated

conceptual and analytical ability and well-developed written and verbal communication skills will allow you to shape

and synthesise qualitative and quantitative insights through strategic workforce planning products and advice.

In your application please include a brief Cover Letter, Resume, and a statement describing your capabilities and

experience in relation to each of the Key Selection Criteria (around 200-300 words per Criteria).

If you would like to arrange a confidential discussion about the role, please contact Mark O'Shea, Manager Workforce Planning, at mark.oshea@education.vic.gov.au.

For more details regarding this position please see attached position descriptions.

The Department values diversity and inclusion in all forms - gender, religion, ethnicity, LGBTIQ+, disability and neurodiversity. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. For more information about our work, working for the Department, diversity and inclusion, and our employment conditions visit the Department website , HRWeb and our Diversity and Inclusion page

The Department of Education and Training (the Department) is committed to, so far as is reasonably practicable, providing and maintaining a working environment for its employees that is safe and without risks to health and that other persons are not exposed to health and safety risks arising from the Department's activities. The Department COVID-19 Vaccination Policy (Policy) requires its employees to be fully vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Department's Policy outlines the requirements for all employees, prospective employees who (or may need to) work outside of their ordinary place of residence and attend a workplace of the Department or workplace of another Employer on behalf of the Department and its portfolio agencies. Subject to exceptions, only employees, and prospective employees with up-to-date vaccination status (see definitions section of the policy) against COVID-19 and who provide evidence of their Vaccination Status are permitted to work for the department outside their ordinary place of residence.

For this role, you are required to submit proof of full vaccination as part of the recruitment process and prior to commencement employment. Please refer to the above link for more information. This role requires onsite attendance at one or more Department work locations.

Information about the Department of Education and Training's operations and employment conditions can be obtained from the following websites: www.education.vic.gov.au and http://www.education.vic.gov.au/hrweb/Pages/default.aspx.

Applications close Midnight Friday 16th December 2022.