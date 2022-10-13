The key focus of the Administration Co-ordinator will be to provide high quality executive, administrative and financial support to the Operational Policy, School Engagement and Compliance (OPSEC) Division. Key functions include financial administration, information technology and knowledge management, systems monitoring and reporting, event co-ordination and executive support.

About you:

a confident communicator who can comfortably engage with a range of stakeholders at all levels

a team player with excellent interpersonal skills and a can do attitude

proactive, a problem solver and self-starting, with the ability to identify systems and processes requiring improvement and encourage others to do the same

proficient with a range of software applications

excellent time management skills and ability to prioritise workload

Previous administration and/or executive support experience will be highly regarded.

Why join us?

Flexible working arrangements: maintain a work/life balance

A supportive, collaborative and friendly team with a continuous learning and improvement model

A competitive salary with increases in line with the VPS Enterprise Agreement

A collaborative culture where staff are treated with dignity and respect

Employee health, safety and wellbeing focus - with access to an Employee Assistance Program

Generous leave entitlements - including purchasing additional leave

How to apply:

If this sounds like you then apply now! Applicants are encouraged to apply online, submitting a current resume and separate written document addressing each of the 5 key selection criteria outlined in the position description.

For more details regarding this position please see attached position description or please contact Jaclyn Coleman, Manager, School Engagement on (03) 7022 0942 or jaclyn.coleman@education.vic.gov.au.

The Department values diversity and inclusion in all forms - gender, religion, ethnicity, LGBTIQ+, disability and neurodiversity. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander candidates are strongly encouraged to apply. For more information about our work, working for the Department, diversity and inclusion, and our employment conditions visit the Department website , HRWeb and our Diversity and Inclusion page

Application close 27 October 2022