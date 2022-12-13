Koorie Academy of Excellence Liaison Officer

Do you want to work with the Koorie leaders of the future?

We are seeking a passionate person with strong stakeholder management, teamwork and planning and organising skills to work with the Koorie Academy of Excellence in the northern metro area.

The primary responsibilities of the Koorie Academy of Excellence Liaison Officer are to:

• Support the development and delivery of a structured Koorie Academy of Excellence (KAE) program based on connection to culture, leadership, academic strength and school engagement, for Koorie students in years 7 to 12.

Advocate for and assist KAE students to identify their career passions and achieve their aspirations by supporting students to complete Year 12 and transition successfully into a further study pathway of their choice.

Develop KAE students' leadership opportunities and capabilities through cultural and leadership activities designed to support students to become leaders and role models in their schools, communities and beyond.

Work with the students' schools and the Department's Koorie Education Workforce to ensure individual education plans and career action plans for KAE students are in place and progress is documented.

Develop and maintain partnerships within the cross-disciplinary Area team, with KAE students, their families, the Koorie community, government departments, community service providers and tertiary institutions to support the development and delivery of programs and activities within the KAE program.

This role is identified as available for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander applicants only. Confirmation of the Indigenous status of applicants may be requested.

Applications close 10/01/2023