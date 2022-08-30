Executive Assistant

The Academy sets a new benchmark for educational excellence in Australia. As a statutory authority, our influence spans government, Independent and Catholic school sectors, giving us the reach and unique ability to further enhance the teaching and leadership of Victorian educators. Our professional learning courses and programs contribute to improving outcomes for students and to elevating the teaching profession. We champion and promote lifelong learning and focus on giving teachers and school leaders opportunities to develop their expertise to make a deeper impact.
An exciting opportunity to join our team and play an important role in the Victorian Academy of Teaching and Leadership (the Academy).

Executive Assistant (x3) 1.0 FTE until 30/06/2025 

The Academy recognises the importance of providing opportunities for our employees to grow and develop their skills and to cultivate a flexible work environment that enables people to thrive. We believe in the transformative power of collaboration and promote a culture of curiosity and open-mindedness. It is through working together, championing innovation, and contributing to a positive work environment, that Academy employees can contribute and make a meaningful impact.

There are 3 Executive Assistant roles within the Academy. The successful applicant will have strong planning, organisation and coordination skills in order to support and manage the administrative requirements of the Academy's executive team. A high level of interpersonal and stakeholder management skills, including liaising with a wide range of internal and external stakeholders on behalf of the Academy, will be critical to the role.

As a valued member within the team of the Office of the CEO the applicant will understand the sensitive information and confidentiality required of the role specific to the purpose of the Academy and the role of the CEO and Executives. 

Please see the position description for further information about the role purpose. Key accountabilities of the role include:

  • Executive Support
  • Communication Support
  • Office Project Management
  • Process and Procedure advice and improvement
  • Staff coordination

Your application must include your current CV and a 2-page separate document addressing the key selection criteria.

The Department of Education and Training is committed to diversity. The Department places considerable effort and resources into responding to the needs of staff with a disability. People from disadvantaged groups are encouraged to apply for this position. If you require assistance, with the recruitment process, have accessibility or adjustment requirements, please communicate with the contact person listed on this job advertisement or contact the People Division via email: vps.hr.services@edumail.vic.gov.au

Information about the Department of Education and Training's operations and employment conditions can be obtained from the following websites: www.education.vic.gov.au and http://www.education.vic.gov.au/hrweb/Pages/default.aspx.

The department's COVID-19 Vaccination Policy requires employees to have an up-to-date COVID-19 vaccination (in most cases, 3 doses) and provide evidence of their vaccination status (including exceptions), to work outside their home, either at a department worksite or another employer's workplace. For this role, you are required to provide proof of  your up-to-date vaccination status as part of the recruitment process prior to commencement of employment.  This role requires onsite attendance at one or more department work locations. 

Applications close: 30 August 2022

